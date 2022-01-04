Mobile Healthcare Services Opens Third COVID-19 Testing Site in Seekonk All Drive-Thru Clinics Offer PCR and Rapid Tests Without an Appointment

HYANNIS, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing need for testing, Mobile Healthcare Services (MHS), a leader in bridging gaps in healthcare accessibility, today announced the opening of a third COVID-19 testing site at 1151 Fall River Boulevard in Seekonk, Massachusetts. The drive-thru testing clinic is open to the public Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET and Saturday 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET – no appointment required.

PCR tests are available for $120 with results in 24 to 36 hours, and rapid tests are also offered for $99. Tests are performed by on-site EMTs, paramedics and medical staff in full PPE. In addition to the new Seekonk site, MHS also operates drive-thru clinics at:

770 Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester, Massachusetts ; Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET and Saturday 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET .

17 Reardon Circle in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts ; Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM ET and Saturday 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET .

"As Omicron continues to spread rapidly throughout Massachusetts, it is our mission to expand access to convenient, reliable and safe COVID-19 tests," said Alexandre Theoharidis, president and CEO of Mobile Healthcare Services. "Since the start of the pandemic, the Mobile Healthcare Services team has worked diligently to ensure people are tested to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we have facilitated and/or administered more than 750,000 COVID-19 tests."

Additionally, businesses, schools and groups can quickly stand up a comprehensive COVID-19 testing and screening program with Mobile Healthcare Services managing the logistics, implementation and operation. Organizations can work to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and reduce downtime, disruptions and risk with a turn-key COVID-19 testing program. To learn more, visit https://www.mobilehealthcare.services or email info@mobilehealthcare.services.

About Mobile Healthcare Services

Mobile Healthcare Services is making the future of healthcare possible. Healthcare needs to exist outside of the four walls of hospitals and clinics, and our experienced healthcare field providers are well-equipped to meet this growing demand for on-site care. Founded to better utilize the talents of EMTs, paramedics and field providers, MHS deploys its esteemed team into familiar care settings – using their knowledge base to meet patients at home, work or live-in care settings. By combining their skilled provider network, logistics and technology to conquer the last mile in healthcare, MHS is bringing the highest-quality care directly to the patient. For more information, visit www.mobilehealthcare.services.

