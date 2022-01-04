LCDA Welcomes New Officers & Members to Its Board of Directors

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) And Its Foundation, the Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF), Will Welcome Its Largest Group of Leaders to Their Boards of Directors for 2022-2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce the new Officers for the 2022-2024 term of the LCDA and LCDEF Boards of Directors.

2022-2024 LCDA and LCDEF Board of Directors

LCDA Officers include: Elizabeth Oliver-Farrow as the new Chair; Jose R. Rodriguez as the First Vice Chair; Adis Vila as the Second Vice Chair; and Ana Dutra as Secretary.

LCDEF Officers include: Ana Dutra and Dolores Kunda as Co-Chairs and Susan Angele as Secretary.

"I am honored to serve as LCDA's Chair and work alongside our association's dedicated directors, staff, and distinguished members, as well as our foundation's leadership to continue to advance our work to new heights," said Chair-Elect Elizabeth Oliver-Farrow. "I look forward to building on the foundation and successes of my predecessors to advance our mission and ensure more Latinos are placed on corporate boards. I want to thank our outgoing Board Members and Founders, without whose support and leadership we could not have grown and had the level of impact we've had to date: Kimberly Casiano, Tom Castro, Hon. Nelson Diaz, Jose Luis Prado, and Al Zapanta."

We welcome the largest group of NEW members joining the boards:

LCDA:

Joe Alvarado, Fmr Chm/CEO/COO, Commercial Metals Company

Director : Arcosa Inc. (NYSE: ACA); Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT); PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC); Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE)

Bernadette Aulestia, Former President-Global Distribution-HBO, Warner Media LLC

Director : Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN); Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST); Candoo Tech

Louis Caldera, Former US Army Secretary/President, University of New Mexico

Director : DallasNews Corporation (NasdaqCM:DALN); Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA), Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH)

Adela Cepeda, Independent Director

Director : BMO Financial Corporation; Mercer Mutual Funds; Pathway Mutual Funds; UBS Funds

Cynthia Comparin, Founder/Former CEO, Animato Technologies

Director : Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR); Universal Display Corp. (NASDAQ: OLED)

Pedro DeJesus, Head of International Business and EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Director : Lake Forest Bank & Trust, N.A., a Wintrust Financial Corp. Bank (NASDAQ: WTFC); Onward Brands, LLC; Tampico Beverages, Inc.; Tampico Bottling Company

Manny Fernandez, Fmr Office Managing Partner-Dallas, KPMG

Director : HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC); Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Debra Sandler , Fmr President, Mars Chocolate North America LLC

Director : The Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM); Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG); Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI); Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP)

LCDEF:

Noramay Cadena, Managing Director, Supply Change Capital

Director : Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Romulo "Romy" Diaz, Jr., Fmr Vice President & General Counsel, PECO, an Exelon Company

Director : Independent Director, Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh

Al Prieto, Partner, CEO & Board Practice, Egon Zehnder

Gilbert R. Vasquez, Founder/Managing Partner, Vasquez & Co LLP

Director: Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC); Manufacturers Bank

Click links for the complete list of 2022-2024 LCDA and LCDEF Board of Directors. For more on our boards, visit us at www.latinocorporatedirectors.org .

About LCDA:

LCDA is a national nonprofit membership organization whose membership is comprised of Latino corporate directors, C-suite executives, and board-ready business leaders. LCDA champions diversity at the highest levels of corporate leadership behind a critical mission: to increase the representation of U.S. Latinos on corporate boards. LCDA serves as an advocate and resource to corporate boards, search firms, private equity, and institutional investors interested in gaining access to exceptional Latino board talent. For more information about LCDA visit www.latinocorporatedirectors.org.

About LCDEF:

The Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF) is the affiliated foundation of LCDA. Together with LCDA, the foundation is committed to paving the way for the next generation of US Latina and Latino corporate directors. Its strategic priority is to prepare, position and grow the supply of Latino C-Suite executives prepared for corporate board service and lead with research-based reports and thought leadership.

Contact: Monique Navarro, LCDA Director of Communications, (915) 790-7788

