Hunter Communications Acquires OnlineNW and XS Media

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hunter Communications, Oregon's largest privately owned fiber-optic internet provider, announced that it has acquired McMinnville Access Company LLC, the parent company to OnlineNW and XS Media.

"This acquisition is a huge milestone to bringing better internet service to Oregonians everywhere, especially those in underserved Willamette Valley communities," said Michael Wynschenk, CEO, Hunter Communications. "The technology of OnlineNW and XS Media compliment Hunter in ways that will help the business grow exponentially. We are very excited to acquire these successful entities and thrilled to have their employees join us to help bring it all together."

Hunter is always seeking new ways to strengthen its foundation, improve performance in new markets, and ensure customers receive the best service possible. Acquiring OnlineNW and XS Media allows Hunter to expand product offerings throughout Oregon and accelerates its ability to provide service to underserved communities. At the same time, the values of all organizations are aligned in providing great service and customer support.

"This acquisition represents a true partnership and a great match to our company values," said Kathy Tate, CEO, OnlineNW. Like OnlineNW and XS Media, Hunter values building relationships with employees, customers and communities all while creating economic vitality and opportunity. As a larger organization with more financial resources, we will be able to increase our investment in technology and expand our service area, enabling us to serve more customers and broaden our reach to new markets."

Hunter Communications now employs more than 180 workers across the state of Oregon – a 30 percent growth in its workforce following the acquisition.

Hunter will begin integrating its systems later in 2022, with all companies operating independently until then. Once fully integrated, customers will have access to some of the fastest fiber-optic internet in the state.

About Hunter Communications

Hunter Communications provides fiber optic broadband internet, data and voice services to business and residential customers in communities throughout southern Oregon and northern California. With Gig speeds, no data caps, and competitive pricing, Hunter's 2,000+mile fiber network is nationally recognized for performance and reliability. BroadbandNow recognized Hunter with four 2020 Internet Service Provider Awards, including for fastest business internet speeds in Oregon and among the top 10 nationwide. PC Magazine named Hunter top northwest ISP for gaming in 2022, above larger national brands.

Founded in 1992, Hunter is headquartered in Medford, Oregon where the company established a legacy of service excellence and commitment to local communities. Hunter Communications was acquired in 2020 by Grain Management, LLC. Additional information is available at Hunterfiber.com.

About OnlineNW

OnlineNW is the leading provider for rural fiberoptic and fixed-wireless Internet services in the mid-valley region of Oregon. With headquarters located in McMinnville and a network covering over 2,500 square miles, OnlineNW has established itself as a trusted ally to rural and underserved communities. For this work, they received the Oregon Connections Awards for Excellence in Telecommunications Projects and Regional/Local Strategies in 2017 and went on to be ranked number 16 in Oregon Business' Top 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2020.

Established in 1994, OnlineNW has built a reputation of excellence by providing rural customers with equal access to reliable, fast, and affordable Internet and voice solutions. Find out more at OnlineNW.com.

About XS Media

XS Media is a high-speed Internet and voice services provider for the Southern Willamette Valley. Established in 2001, XS Media was the first high-speed Internet provider in Junction City and Harrisburg and pioneered "gigabit Internet" in the greater Eugene area. In 2021 they opened an electrical services division to better support the growing needs of local businesses. As a community-centered company, they have dedicated their efforts to creating a positive impact in their region. In 2017 XS Media was acquired by OnlineNW. Learn more about their work at XSMeda.com.

