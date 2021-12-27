Tint World® expands its South Carolina reach

LEXINGTON, S.C., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has expanded its reach by opening a second location in Lexington, South Carolina. Both stores are owned by father-and-son team Tom and Drew Nixon.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise owners Tom and Drew Nixon have opened their second Palmetto state store in Lexington, South Carolina.

"We are excited to open our second location in South Carolina," Tom Nixon said. "Our whole team is looking forward to providing the Lexington area with the same high-quality products and services that we provide at our Charleston location!"

Drew Nixon agrees.

"It gives us a great sense of pride to continue our growth in South Carolina," Drew Nixon said. "We're excited to bring the full array of customization and automotive styling services Tint World® offers to Lexington residents at this brand-new location!"

Tint World® Lexington, South Carolina will offer the latest in automotive aftermarket accessories, ultra-premium window tint, expert installation, and a staff of highly experienced installers and technicians.

"The Nixons opened their Charleston location in 2019 and we've enjoyed tremendous success in South Carolina. This new Lexington location will expand on that prosperity," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Drew and Tom are real go-getters. I know their initiative and drive will result in another home run for the Tint World® family. We are fortunate to have them as part of our team."

The address of this new location is 520 N Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29072 and they can be reached at (803) 828-0008. It will be open Monday – Saturday. For more information about the products and services Tint World® Lexington offers, request a quote, or to book an appointment, visit their website at https://www.tintworld.com/locations/sc/lexington-071/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio-video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance and repair services, and much more.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or http://www.tintworldfranchise.com/.

