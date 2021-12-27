Ronn Torossian Media Training Tips

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, one of America's leading public relations executives has just released a book excerpt from his recently released paperback book, the updated version of "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations."

Torossian has released a book excerpt on media training, a key component for any executive.

"If you or someone on your staff is going to be the face of the brand, confidence is key when stepping in front of the microphone or camera. It could be a short statement for the press, an interview in a TV studio, or even a detailed radio discussion—whatever it is, many people tend to get stressed when it comes to public speaking. Few of us have a natural talent for talking off-the-cuff to the press or any kind of audience. It's very important, even if you're just doing a phone interview with a print journalist, to make your key points early, and clearly.

Media training and practice involves crafting and understanding your message and preparing for a variety of questions. You may want to talk about one thing with a reporter, but he or she may want to ask other questions. You don't want to be left sputtering. When you know the answers to potential questions, answering them is much more effective than floundering. You can also practice the handy little phrase: "I'm not sure of the exact answer off the top of my head. I will get back to you with that information as soon as I can." Then you need to follow through with that promise quickly. Here are my other tips:

"Go to a pro. Professional media training is worth the investment.

Take a fact sheet showing detailed information as you go to any interview. This is especially helpful when the interview is about a specific situation or topic.

Stand if addressing a group, sit if you are in a one-on-one discussion.

If you are going to be filmed, dress in a manner that represents your brand and persona.

Create a few "sound bites" you can use to make your points. No need to use them all, but if you have five of them, it gives you the option of which ones to use during any interview.

Find out the length of the interview so you can cover the most important points in your time frame. Always have more than enough to share but hit the big items before your time runs out.

When the interview is complete, review. What could have been done to better effect, what would you change for the next time? If it was filmed, get a copy so you can check how you come across to the camera. Note whatever else you can think of that might be improved the next time."

Ronn Torossian is CEO of one of America's largest PR firms, and one of America's most prolific and well-respected public relations professionals.

View original content:

SOURCE Ronn Torossian, 5WPR