STONECO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against StoneCo Ltd. - STNE

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against StoneCo Ltd. (NasdaqGS: STNE), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of StoneCo and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-stne/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 18, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

StoneCo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 30, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed that it had "implemented some prudent actions, like temporarily stopping the disbursement of credit and increasing coverage for potential future losses, which impacted [StoneCo's] reported results for the quarter." Then, on November 16, 2021, the Company disclosed that it would "start retesting our original [credit] product, which is short-term loans, between the fourth quarter of '21 and the first quarter of '22," but did not provide specific guidance regarding when credit volumes would return to levels before StoneCo had halted origination of credit.

On this news, shares of StoneCo fell $10.96, or 34%, to close at $20.70 per share on November 17, 2021.

The case is Ray v. StoneCo Ltd., et al., 21-cv-9620.

