UpScript CEO, Peter Ax, Taps Teladoc Veteran Chief Medical Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpScript Health, a fully integrated proprietary telehealth and online pharmacy platform connecting life science companies with patients, today announced it has named Dr. Richard Boxer as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Richard J Boxer, MD, FACS, the original Chief Medical Officer of Teladoc, created many of the clinical processes and procedures that have become standard for the telemedicine industry. Dr. Boxer will assist UpScript in maintaining its best-in-class healthcare practices and procedures and will create a peer-review process to validate those standards. He was twice a finalist for Surgeon General of the U.S., demonstrating his commitment to the patient. Over the past two decades both Dr. Boxer and Peter Ax, the CEO of UpScript Health, have led the way in shaping the current state and federal policies for telemedicine.

UpScript, founded in 2001 by Peter Ax, is a leading partner, brand aligned, digital front door platform for pharmaceutical companies. It's fully integrated proprietary telehealth technology platform connects patients to providers to pharmacists to life science and MedTech partners. UpScript has significant direct-to-consumer expertise with more than two decades of clinical and operational success.

"UpScript is experiencing extraordinary demand for its fully integrated DTC platform for pharmaceutical, device, diagnostic and biotech companies," said UpScript Founder and CEO, Peter Ax. "I am delighted to have Dr. Boxer as our CMO, bringing to UpScript a high-caliber leader with a distiguished medical career and proven track record."

Dr. Boxer said, "I am thrilled to be part of UpScript. I am very impressed with the remarkable business plan, its exceptional profitability, the spectacular growth, and its vision of bringing telemedicine to the next level by joining patient's needs for pharmaceuticals with health professionals and home delivery. UpScript provides patients exactly what they want: full quality, convenient, affordable service."

UpScript Health's mission is to Improve the lives of consumers by providing immediate, transparent, and convenient access to medical therapies. UpScript's digital front door, platform solution includes a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform that integrates with our partner's branded websites. UpScript operates a network of fully licensed and compliant telehealth providers and connects that network with commercial pharmacies providing fast and efficient home delivery of prescription medications. UpScript's modern technology infrastructure facilitates access to de-identified data & analytics, while also providing an enhanced customer service function for our patients and partners. Learn more at www.upscripthealth.com .

