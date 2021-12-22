DENSO Did That? 9 Ways the Auto Supplier Evolved to Support People and the Environment in 2021 DENSO's team of innovators continue to provide creative and purposeful solutions to today's most pressing problems

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At first glance, DENSO looks like an automotive supplier. But look a little deeper and you'll find a dynamic company full of purposeful innovators who are reimagining mobility. What exactly does that mean? It means DENSO employees build technologies, forge partnerships and create solutions across many areas with the wellbeing of people and the planet always top of mind.

In a year when being adaptable wasn't an option but a requirement, below are nine examples of how DENSO innovated and helped contribute to a better world in unexpected ways:

Hosted over 50 vaccination clinics for employees and their families at DENSO sites across North America to protect its workforce, their loved ones and local communities. This is in addition to similarly formatted vaccination clinics held daily at some sites, making getting the shot as simple as arriving to work. Signed a long-term alliance with aerospace leader Honeywell to create electric propulsion systems for urban air mobility vehicles, which have the potential to streamline and reduce emissions of regional travel. Issued sustainability bonds for the first time ever, helping power DENSO's push to reach its carbon neutrality goals. Launched its first CO2 circulation facility , a key asset in helping reduce carbon consumption at its operations and to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035. Developed a biosensor to detect COVID-19 and other viruses, signaling DENSO's expansion into new fields and commitment to serving the greater good. Earned recognition for its collaboration with Ford to create respirator components for frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Battle Creek, Michigan . Supported the hiring of military veterans by signing a recruiting program partnership with the U.S. Army at DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Celebrated the production of 100 million alternators at its Maryville, Tennessee , location, an achievement that connects to the site's founding in 1988. Over the years, alternators have been essential in improving fuel economy of combustion engine vehicles. DENSO also remanufactures the parts at its Murrieta, California , facility, extending their lifecycle and sustainability. Donated $250,000 to tornado relief efforts after severe storms devastated parts of the southern and midwestern U.S. in early December.

The list captures only a portion of DENSO employees' accomplishments over the past year. Their collective work connects with the company's long history of constantly innovating in novel ways, such as when it invented the QR code almost 30 years ago. What began as a tool to track manufacturing operations is now an essential part of modern society, ensuring the quick and secure exchange of information in a variety of settings.

With speed and collaboration, DENSO will continue to pursue its Long-term Policy 2030, while creating a better future through its "green" (environmentally friendly) and "peace of mind" (safer world for all) values.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com . For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/ .

