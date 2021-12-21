ZOOT EMPLOYEES SUPPORT NON-PROFITS ORGANIZATIONS

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoot Enterprises, Inc., a Bozeman-based, global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions, recently announced the results of its 2021 corporate giving campaign.

"We are proud of the philanthropic spirit fostered by Zoot employees"

Zoot is committed to improving the quality of life in the communities where its employees and their families live, work and play. Supporting the causes that are important to its employees is integral to the company's philanthropic mission.

As part of its corporate giving initiatives, Zoot matches employee donations to the non-profits of their choice each year. In 2021, the company match included charitable contributions to over 40 employee-supported organizations.

"We are proud of the philanthropic spirit fostered by Zoot employees," said Travis Tuss, Zoot Enterprises EVP of Sales and Marketing and Grant Committee Member. "They are making a difference in their communities, and we are honored to support their efforts."

In addition to its employee-match program, Zoot's Community Grant Program helps fund local organizations and causes. The program emphasizes support for organizations focused on sustaining the arts, encouraging entrepreneurship and STEM education, advancing community character initiatives, offering vibrant youth programs or providing direct assistance.

In 2021, the employee-led Zoot Community Grant Committee awarded funding to 14 organizations and anticipates providing grants to 15-20 non-profit causes in 2022.

Overall, Zoot's charitable efforts support a diverse range of programs. Over the past 30 years, the company has provided financial support to more than 350 non-profit organizations.

"Zoot promotes individual and company-wide community-building efforts to help enhance the quality of life across Montana," continued Tuss. "Our roots are here and making a difference in the place we call home is at the core of our mission."

Non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply for grants. Applications are reviewed quarterly, and approved funding is distributed soon after. Visit the Zoot philanthropy page for more information.

