SPLENDA® LAUNCHES THE 21-DAY SPLENDA SWAPSTAKES, ENCOURAGING AMERICANS TO REDUCE SUGAR FOR A CHANCE TO WIN PRIZES AND LOSE WEIGHT

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splenda®, the #1 sweetener brand recommended by doctors and dietitians*, today revealed the 21-Day Splenda Swapstakes, a challenge that encourages everyone to swap out sugar for Splenda Sweeteners in their meals, snacks and beverages to help them lose weight1 and win prizes.

"We're here to help people live happier, healthier and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar," said Ted Gelov, Chairman & CEO of Heartland Food Products Group. "The Splenda 21-Day Swapstakes is a more than just a sweepstakes – it is a social movement that rallies consumers to make small steps to reduce sugar intake by swapping it out for Splenda to make a big impact on your health."

The challenge empowers consumers to make #SplendaSwaps with weekly recipes that swap out sugar ingredients for Splenda so they can lose weight and still love eating. With the start of the upcoming new year, the brand taps into the consumer mindset focused on forming healthier habits. Playing off of the old adage, "21 days makes a habit", the challenge will launch on January 5, 2022 through January 31, 2022. Sign-ups are open now through the end of the challenge.

Once participants sign-up, they will receive a weekly email, along with delicious and healthier #SplendaSwaps recipes and coupons. To further incentivize consumers, participants who share #SplendaSwaps testimonials via a video or photo on social media, will be entered to win weekly prizes:

7 APPLE® SERIES 7 WATCHES

7 CUISINART® MINI-PREP PLUS FOOD PROCESSORS + $200 GROCERY GIFT CARDS

7 KITCHENAID ARTISAN® SERIES MIXERS

In addition, participants will also have three chances to win the cash prize of $2,100 when they sign-up for the 21-Day Swapstakes.

THE 21-DAY SPLENDA SWAPSTAKES

The first step is to enter now at splendaswapstakes.com, and when you do, you'll get a chance to win one of three $2,100 Grand Prizes or the amazing weekly prizes. Then, each week you'll receive an email with three recipe recommendations for how to swap out sugar for specific Splenda Sweetener products and incorporate Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes with high protein into your diet, along with a link to enter that week's challenge to share a photo or short video testimonial to tell us how you're making #SplendaSwaps. For each week you take the Splenda Swaps challenges, you'll get 10 bonus entries for the cash prizes and weekly giveaways:

Week 1:

Week 2:

Week 3:

Splenda® Zero Calorie Sweeteners are a great way to reduce your sugar intake to help manage a healthy weight because they contain zero calories and zero carbohydrates, and they have no impact on blood sugar2. Plus, Splenda® Diabetes Care Shakes taste just like a delicious milkshake and offer a healthier meal or snack solution compared to other less healthy food or drink choices that may lead to blood sugar spikes. Enter to win at www.splendaswapstakes.com.

"Making Splenda Swaps is an easy way to continue to love having delicious foods and drinks while managing your weight, especially for people living with diabetes or have been diagnosed with prediabetes:", said Holly Moran, Splenda Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist. "As a longtime partner to the diabetes community, Splenda is a proud supporter of the American Diabetes Association Diabetes Risk Test, which is one of the many tools that we offer in addition to providing quality ingredients needed for diabetes management."

ABOUT THE SPLENDA BRAND

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks made in the USA. Visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com. The Splenda® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the Splenda Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA and actively supports healthcare professionals counseling clients to reduce added sugar, manage weight and diabetes, and live an overall healthier lifestyle.

*The Splenda brand family is the sweetener brand recommended most by healthcare professionals clinically treating patients. 1Rogers PJ, Hogenkamp PS, de Graaf C, et al. (2016) Does low-energy sweetener consumption affect energy intake and body weight? A systematic review, including meta-analyses, of the evidence from human and animal studies. Int J of Obes 40(3), 381-394. 2Refers to one serving of Splenda Zero Calorie Sweeteners.

Splenda 21-Day Swapstakes

SOURCE Splenda