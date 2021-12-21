Rockland Community College Partners With Ancora Corporate Training for Career Skills Academy Course Expansion

SUFFERN, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockland Community College (RCC), a member of the SUNY college system with 8,000 students in the Hudson Valley area, has selected Ancora Corporate Training to manage a portfolio of courses for its Career Skills Academy, including web and app development, mechatronics, wireless technician training, and commercial driver's license (CDL) Class-A training.

The Career Skills Academy was created by RCC to address the high demand for "middle skills" jobs – jobs that require more education than a high school diploma but less than a college degree – in the Hudson Valley region. Partnering with Ancora enabled RCC to expand its course offerings to its students and, for the first time, offer a CDL-A training program, one of the most in-demand careers in the country.

There is a nationwide shortage of CDL drivers, and companies that operate fleets of vehicles are scrambling to fill these positions and mitigate the current challenges facing the national supply chain. According to Indeed.com, there are more than 5,000 job openings for full-time, entry-level drivers in Rockland County alone with an average starting salary of $70,000. Recognizing the significant opportunity this shortage presents for its students, Rockland Community College chose Ancora to pilot the training program, citing Ancora's depth of experience and scheduling flexibility as some of the critical reasons for their decision.

"We are thrilled to offer these important courses to the residents of Rockland County," said Dr. Michael A. Baston, President of Rockland Community College. "A key aspect of our mission is to empower individuals to positively transform themselves and their communities. We believe that offering these programs — particularly the CDL-A training course — allows students to launch a lucrative, in-demand career while also knowing they are making a positive impact on the world around them."

The cost to enroll in the CDL program is $5,500; however, individuals who qualify for assistance through Rockland Works will be able to take the one-month program at no cost. To learn more or to register for any RCC programs, contact the college by calling 845-574-4518 or visiting: https://bit.ly/3rUHrBS

ABOUT ROCKLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Rockland Community College, State University of New York, offers a safe, supportive learning environment for thousands of students from diverse backgrounds who appreciate small class sizes and personal attention from a distinguished, award-winning faculty including Fulbright scholars and SUNY Distinguished Professors. Thanks to the school's affordable tuition, students who begin their career journey at RCC and then transfer to a four-year college can save up to $100,000 on their education. RCC is also proud to provide career training and professional development to adult learners looking to change careers or upgrade their skills through its new Career Skills Academy. More information can be found at sunyrockland.edu.

ABOUT ANCORA CORPORATE TRAINING

Ancora Corporate Training is a division of Ancora Education. Ancora Education is a Texas-based company that includes Ancora Corporate Training as well as a group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education owned brands specialize in allied health, wellness, practical nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

