Republic Hires 4 Senior Executives to Round Out its Leadership Team Key Hires Come at a Critical Stage in Republic's Growth and Will Help the Firm Scale to Meet Growing Market Demand

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic, the leading private investment platform, today announces the appointment of four key hires to its senior leadership team.

Nicol Grosso, VP of Operations, joins from Evercore with 25+ years of experience. Randi Seran, formerly of ChannelAdvisor, joins as VP of People. Matt Hamilton joins as VP of Product from Bank Novo and previously Venmo. Felix Valdez, MD, joins as a 25+ year industry veteran from Morgan Stanley who led the integration of Smith Barney into Morgan Stanley. All are newly created positions for the company and report directly to the Company's CEO and COO.

Republic's additions to its senior leadership team are designed to help capitalize on the rapid growth the company has seen in the last 12 months. These hires come on the heels of their $150M Series B equity financing and the announcement of their agreement to acquire Seedrs, Europe's leading private investment platform. These four leaders will leverage their extensive product, human capital, global integration, and business operations expertise to further grow Republic's presence and product offerings in the U.S. and globally.

Nicol Grosso

Ms. Grosso is responsible for leading business operations at Republic. Prior to joining Republic, her experience includes eighteen years at Evercore, as a Managing Director responsible for establishing key elements of the firm's global infrastructure including human resources, facilities, compliance, information technology, and corporate events. She holds the Senior Certified Professional – Society Human Resources Management (SPHR-SCP) certification.

Randi Seran

Ms. Seran is responsible for leading Republic's Human Resources department. In her role, she will manage the company's strategic engagement programs and oversee all compensation, benefits, training and development, and talent acquisition. Prior to Republic Ms. Seran served as VP, Human Resources for ChannelAdvisor where she was responsible for all Global Human Resources programs and holds the Senior Professional Human Resources (SPHR), HRCI certification and the Senior Certified Professional - Society Human Resources Management (SHRM – SCP) certification.

Matt Hamilton

Mr. Hamilton sits within Republic's retail division and is responsible for leading its product team and product strategy. He will focus on growing and optimizing Republic's existing products as well as launching additional features to improve both the issuer and investor experience. He comes from years of experience building and leading product teams at several successful fintech companies during their early and growth stages, including Venmo , Stash , and Novo . He has released industry-first products and features including the Splitwise Venmo integration, Pay with Venmo, the Novo App Marketplace, and more, while helping scale products to support millions of customers.



Felix Valdez

Mr. Valdez is responsible for driving integration efforts across Republic's existing business lines and through their global expansion efforts. He will focus on the integration of Seedrs, Europe's leading private investment platform that was recently acquired by Republic, driving synergies across product strategy, regulatory framework, business operations, and team structure. He joins as a 25+ year industry veteran from Morgan Stanley who has led multiple complex integrations, including the integration of Smith Barney into Morgan Stanley.

"We are excited to welcome Nicol, Randi, Matt, and Felix to the Republic team. These additions to our leadership team mark a critical moment for Republic, its culture, and its growth potential," said Kendrick Nguyen, CEO of Republic. "Together with their product, people, operational, and global leadership experience, these 4 key hires are well-suited to help us transform the future of private investing."

About Republic

Republic is a financial technology firm that allows everyone to invest in private markets. Republic operates several distinct business lines including a retail investment platform, a private capital division, and a blockchain advisory practice. The Republic ecosystem has deployed over $800 million in investments and managed over $1 billion in assets, has supported over 600 companies, and is comprised of a community of over 1.5M users across 100 countries. Republic is backed by dozens of leading investment firms and financial institutions and its affiliated entities have co-invested with the best names in venture and private equity. Founded in 2016, Republic is headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. For additional information, visit republic.co or @joinrepublic on Twitter.

