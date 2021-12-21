PHBI - Pharmagreen Up-Lists To OTCQB Preparing For Rapid Growth In 2022

CARSON CITY, NV, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmagreen Biotech Inc., (OTCQB: PHBI), a specialized tissue cultured starter plantlet production company, targeting the CBD Hemp and Cannabis Industries, today announced its application to the OTCQB Venture Market has been approved and the company is today quoted on the OTCQB.

Operated by The OTC Markets, the OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

Peter Wojcik, CFO of Pharmagreen stated "Transparency is vital to building investor confidence. For a company engaged in the cannabis industry where rules and regulations between states and the Federal Government can be in conflict, transparency can be complicated and at the same time, even more important. We want to thank OTC Markets for their timely and helpful processing of our application. We are pleased with becoming a member of the OTCQB Venture Market. We believe this up listing will enhance Pharmagreen's profile within the investment community and broaden our shareholder base."

Pharmagreen Crowdfunding Campaign On DealMaker

Pharmagreen has launched a crowdfunding campaign on DealMaker where investors can purchase shares offered through a Regulation A offering qualified on September 24, 2021.

The primary purpose of the campaign is to raise funds for the acquisition of the California based Cannabis Licensed Company and to construct IoT, state-of-the-art greenhouse on the 12 acres.

Under the terms of the Offering, the Company will offer for sale up to a maximum of 300,000,000 units at $0.025 per unit to raise up to USD $7.5 million. The minimum investment is $1,000.

Upon closing of the aforementioned acquisition, the Company intends to apply to the State of California for a Cannabis nursery license to enable it to develop its Tissue Culture Starter Plantlet production facility. Further update on the acquisition process will be provided before the end of the year.

Before investing in Pharmagreen's REG A, please consult your investment advisor about the suitability of this investment for you.

Please visit update.pharmagren.ca for additional information on PHBI's current business development.

About Pharmagreen Biotech Inc.

Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., is a publicly traded (OTCQB: PHBI) company. Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. is in the business of providing the highest quality starter plantlets utilizing a proprietary tissue culture process, "Chibafreen", to licensed cannabis cultivators and to CBD / CBG hemp farmers. It also provides other value-added services: plant species identification through DNA testing and certification; live storage of all plant strains using tissue culture and low temperature storage proprietary technology. Utilizing the best tissue cultured plantlets in its state of art greenhouse(s) for highest quality flower tops production. For further information on the company please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; inability to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer demands; inability to replace significant customers; seasonal nature of our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements.

The OTC Markets or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release that has been prepared by management.

