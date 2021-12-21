Ixtlan Bioscience Announces the Filing of New Patent for the Psilocybin Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease and Brain Pathologies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ixtlan Bioscience, a biotech company focused on developing psilocybin-based treatment for Alzheimer's Disease and Brain Pathologies, has announced today the filing of a new Provisional Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Application No. 63279349 – named; Ixtlan AD Kit, which is a novel treatment for Alzheimer's and neuronal disorders.

"We are pleased to announce this new provisional patent filing for Alzheimer's Disease and brain pathologies, which is very important for the development of our novel and proprietary Ixtlan AD Kit, for at-home treatment of patients suffering from Alzheimer's and other dementia diseases," commented Yehonatan Cavens, chief finance officer of Ixtlan Bioscience.

Ixtlan AD kit comprises a unique assembly of tools the treatment of a variety of brain pathologies by micro-dosing of encapsulated 5HT2A receptor agonists, specifically psilocybin, along with a web-application and a physical product that have a triple purpose: a. providing a high-quality exercise at home to enhance the therapeutic potential of psilocybin micro-dosing, b. providing the progress report based on which the patient exercise can be corrected, and c. providing the extensive data that will be used to further improve the product.

"The invention generally pertains to compositions and methods for treating brain pathologies accompanied with cognitive and or motor impairments, dementia syndromes, such as Alzheimer's disease, stroke, multiple sclerosis and traumatic brain injury by micro-dosing administration of compositions comprising 5-HT2A receptor agonists", commented PhD. Ana Parabucki, head science of Ixtlan Bioscience.

About Ixtlan Bioscience

Ixtlan Bioscience is an Israeli based biotech company devoted to defining and utilizing psilocybin micro-dosing to advance safe and accessible psilocybin medicine to slow down the progression of Alzheimer's and dementia diseases. Ixtlan Bioscience is focused on developing its novel and proprietary Ixtlan AD Kit, for the at-home treatment of patients suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia diseases.

