Decisions Expands Executive Team to Drive Growth and Customer Experience

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, the global automation standard for America's greatest brands, added Michele Cunningham as a new Vice President, leading marketing. Michele will focus on brand, communications, lead generation, and product and industry marketing to broadcast Decisions' thought leadership in the intelligent process automation space.

"We've a people-first, product-centric, straight talk culture at Decisions," said CEO Bob Irwin. "Decisions is built on the strength, character, and commitment of people. Our culture is the foundation of our success. Michele's commitment to leadership, extensive experience, and enthusiasm for people make her a perfect fit."

Michele will focus on driving innovative solutions, creating new revenue streams and enhancing customer experience. "Decisions is blazing a trail in process automation, helping companies to realize the tremendous value to be gained by automating and elevating business processes," Michele said. "I am excited to join the Decisions team and to contribute to their growth and momentum. And the best part is that we are just getting started."

Michele joins Decisions from Catalyte where she led the marketing organization, including brand strategy, digital and social marketing, communications, and demand generation. Prior to Catalyte she was the marketing leader for Element Fleet Management, Williams Scotsman and THINQ. Michele is a proud graduate of The University of Virginia and resides in Baltimore, MD.

About Decisions

Decisions, one complete solution for all your automation needs, is the global automation standard for Fortune 2000 financial services and healthcare companies in America. Customers use our intelligent process automation (IPA) platform to write applications, create automations, and build robots to fix the customer experience, modernize legacy applications, and automate anything and everything in their business. Whether writing your own applications or using ours, creating your own automations or using ours, and whether building your own robots or using ours, Decisions is the global automation standard for America's greatest brands. Visit Decisions.com to learn more.

Michele Cunningham joins Decisions as a new Vice President, leading marketing.

Decisions is a leading provider of BPM/Workflow/Rule Technology headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia. (PRNewsfoto/Decisions)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Decisions