City of Peekskill, NY selects Springbrook Software's cloud-based Cirrus fully integrated local government ERP financial platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, a leading cloud-based ERP platform provider for local government agencies today announces that the City of Peekskill, New York has selected Springbrook's Cirrus Cloud platform to run its agency's entire financial and administrative operations. The City selected Springbrook over another regional software provider as part of a modernization initiative.

Peekskill acquired Springbrook's Finance, Property Tax, Payroll, Fixed Assets, Purchase Orders and Accounts Receivable modules. All modules are delivered on a single, integrated platform which enables data to flow accurately and in real-time across all departmental units within the City, thereby ensuring accuracy, efficiency and transparency of information.

"We started down the path of selecting an ERP system that enabled us to run our municipality from a single platform and found, through trial and error with another vendor, that Springbrook was the best alternative in the marketplace. We needed to get all our data into one single platform, and Springbrook's modern, cloud based Cirrus solution was the right answer for us," said Matt Alexander, Finance Director for the City of Peekskill.

"The efficiency, data security and scalability of Springbrook's software means our entire back-office process is in sync," he added. "This accuracy and speed will help us respond to our commissioner requests and citizen needs with confidence."

"The City of Peekskill's modernization vision is something that many local governments across the country are going through right now. A vital part of becoming a 21st century-ready city includes modernizing the technology backbone from which the city runs its core functions. Springbrook is proud to help the City of Peekskill make that transformation a success" said Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook.

About The City of Peekskill, NY:

The City of Peekskill is a thriving, historic community located on the banks of the Hudson River. Just under one hour north of New York City, Peekskill is culturally and economically vibrant, and it is blessed with abundant natural resources due to its location on the river and at the gateway to the Hudson Highlands. https://www.cityofpeekskill.com/discover-peekskill

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. More than 1700 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional presence in Washington, New York and Massachusetts. https://springbrooksoftware.com

