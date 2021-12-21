Caliber named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber, whose automotive service brands include Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list. Inc. Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact. By leading with its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life, Caliber was awarded a gold medal in the Extra Large Company Size (500+ employees) category and is the only auto services provider to be recognized.

Committed to its company mission to be the most trusted automotive service provider in every community it serves, Caliber led through the challenges of 2020 and 2021 by providing a safe workplace for teammates, continuing to serve customer needs, and supporting each community it serves all of which continued to elevate the automotive repair and maintenance service experience.

"We are honored to receive the Inc. Best in Business award. To be recognized for living our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® is extremely special," said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders. "This award is the result of the dedication and hard work of our 20,000-plus teammates across the country who care for our valued customers, partners and each community that we serve every single day."

As a leader in automotive service experiences, Caliber provided support through its Restoring You platform to help those who needed it most over the last two years, including through these initiatives:

Teammate and customer safety: Caliber shifted operating practices to protect and accommodate customers while following CDC guidelines, introducing a contactless service option and implementing processes with rental partners to offer customers the option to complete contracts online, thus reducing person-to-person interactions.

The gift of transportation to more than 45 individuals in 2020/2021: Each year, Caliber restores and gifts vehicles to active-duty military, veterans, first responders and others through a partnership with Each year, Caliber restores and gifts vehicles to active-duty military, veterans, first responders and others through a partnership with NABC Recycled Rides® . To date, Caliber has gifted more than 500 vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation.

Donations to the American Heart Association to fight heart disease and stroke: Since the beginning of the relationship seven years ago, Caliber has raised more than $6 million for the AHA to include $1.9 million raised in 2021. Additionally, Caliber and the AHA trained Caliber's more than 20,000 teammates in hands-only CPR, a skill that is saving lives within Caliber today. To honor their achievements, AHA has given Caliber Gold Recognition on the AHA's Workforce Well-being Scorecard for the company's "culture of health," which rates company programs, community engagement, partnerships and organizational reporting and outcomes.

Donations of more than 5.1 million meals to 80+ local food banks in the U.S. in 2020/2021. This year marked Caliber's 10 th annual food drive addressing childhood hunger, specifically providing meals to kids who lose subsidized school meals during the summer. Since the beginning of the food drive, Caliber teammates, customers and partners have raised more than 24 million meals, including 3.5 million meals during the 2021 food drive.

Pandemic relief assistance for Caliber teammates: Through contributions from fellow teammates, Caliber executives, private equity partners and other sources, over $3 million assisted current and former teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

Inc.'s editors reviewed Caliber's Restoring You community platform and initiatives and noted how the company made a positive difference across the country. Caliber is among 147 Inc. honorees out of more than 2,700 entries in more than 49 different industries from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more. To learn more about Caliber in the community, visit https://www.caliber.com/why-caliber/restoring-you.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to approximately 1,400 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision , one of the nation's largest auto collision repair providers across 39 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes list of "America's Best Large Employers," an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life ®, Caliber's more than 20,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives—every day. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at caliber.com .

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

