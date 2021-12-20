Voyager Space Announces Clay Mowry as Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space, a global leader in space exploration, today announced the appointment of Clay Mowry as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mowry, a space industry veteran and seasoned business strategist, joins Voyager from Blue Origin where he served as the Vice President of Global Sales. As CRO, Mowry will lead revenue and sales operations for the company and its subsidiaries.

Voyager recently received a contract from NASA to build Starlab, the first-of-its-kind commercial space station. Voyager also recently announced the intent to acquire Space Micro, a highly innovative engineering-driven business focused on advancing high-performance satellite communications, digital, and electro-optical systems. Voyager continues its growth trajectory while also layering in a new focus around sales with the support and guidance from Mowry as he leads the team towards its revenue goals.

"Clay is a proven industry leader, who has spent his entire career enabling the advancement of commercial space," said Matthew Kuta, President and Chief Operating Officer of Voyager Space. "In addition to having the highest values and ethos, we know Clay will have a significant impact on our future growth plans and strategic capabilities."

Mowry brings more than 25 years of experience in the global aerospace and satellite communications sectors to the Voyager team. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Global Sales at Blue Origin where he led global sales, marketing, and customer experience for the company. Prior to Blue Origin, Mowry spent 15 years at Arianespace, Inc. as Chairman and President, where he was responsible for managing sales, marketing, strategy, communications, and government relations in North America. He is also the founder and chairman emeritus of the Future Space Leaders Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the career development of young space and satellite industry professionals and the incoming president of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the world's leading space advocacy body.

"Voyager is generating real momentum in the space industry and has proven that it is dedicated to leading the charge for the future of space exploration," said Mowry. "I am eager to make my mark and join an incredibly talented group of industry peers to help scale the Voyager business in the years to come."

Mowry's appointment comes on the heels of a number of high-profile additions to the company, including the appointment of former Airbus CEO Dirk Hoke to the Voyager advisory board and former Nanoracks CEO Jeffrey Manber joining the company as President of International and Space Stations.

