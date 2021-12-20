Syndax Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,802,144 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase 645,000 additional shares, and to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,142,856 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001. The public offering price of each share of common stock was $17.50 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant was $17.4999 per underlying share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Syndax from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $86.5 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG acted as lead manager for the offering. B. Riley Securities acted as co-manager for the offering.

The shares were offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by phone at (833) 297-2926.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which are a part of the effective registration statement.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.

