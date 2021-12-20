Oracle Buys Cerner

AUSTIN, Texas and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and Cerner Corporation today jointly announced an agreement for Oracle to acquire Cerner through an all-cash tender offer for $95.00 per share, or approximately $28.3 billion in equity value. Cerner is a leading provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems to enable medical professionals to deliver better healthcare to individual patients and communities.

"Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information—enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes," said Larry Ellison, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, Oracle. "With this acquisition, Oracle's corporate mission expands to assume the responsibility to provide our overworked medical professionals with a new generation of easier-to-use digital tools that enable access to information via a hands-free voice interface to secure cloud applications. This new generation of medical information systems promises to lower the administrative workload burdening our medical professionals, improve patient privacy and outcomes, and lower overall healthcare costs."

"We expect this acquisition to be immediately accretive to Oracle's earnings on a non-GAAP basis in the first full fiscal year after closing—and contribute substantially more to earnings in the second fiscal year and thereafter," said Safra Catz, Chief Executive Officer, Oracle. "Healthcare is the largest and most important vertical market in the world—$3.8 trillion last year in the United States alone. Oracle's revenue growth rate has already been increasing this year—Cerner will be a huge additional revenue growth engine for years to come as we expand its business into many more countries throughout the world. That's exactly the growth strategy we adopted when we bought NetSuite—except the Cerner revenue opportunity is even larger."

"Cerner has been a leader in helping digitize medical care and now it's time to realize the real promise of that work with the care delivery tools that get information to the right caregivers at the right time," said David Feinberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cerner. "Joining Oracle as a dedicated Industry Business Unit provides an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate our work modernizing electronic health records (EHR), improving the caregiver experience, and enabling more connected, high-quality and efficient patient care. We are also very excited that Oracle is committed to maintaining and growing our community presence, including in the Kansas City area."

"Oracle's Autonomous Database, low-code development tools, and Voice Digital Assistant user interface enables us to rapidly modernize Cerner's systems and move them to our Gen2 Cloud," said Mike Sicilia, Executive Vice Precedent, Vertical Industries, Oracle. "This can be done very quickly because Cerner's largest business and most important clinical system already runs on the Oracle Database. No change required there. What will change is the user interface. We will make Cerner's systems much easier to learn and use by making Oracle's hands-free Voice Digital Assistant the primary interface to Cerner's clinical systems. This will allow medical professionals to spend less time typing on computer keyboards and more time caring for patients."

Highlights

All-cash tender offer for $95.00 per share, or approximately $28.3 billion , that is immediately accretive to Oracle's earnings.

Oracle brings significant experience helping power the largest industries.

Cerner is a leader in the healthcare IT industry and a complementary business to Oracle.

Together, Oracle and Cerner will protect customer investments and transform healthcare. Oracle's focus on usability and voice enabled user interfaces will dramatically reduce the amount of time that medical providers spend dealing with systems and increase the time they spend directly caring for patients.

Cerner systems running on the Oracle Gen2 Cloud will be available 24 by 7 by 365. Goal is to deliver zero unplanned downtime in the medical environment.



With Cerner systems running on the Oracle database, only specifically authorized medical professionals can access patient data. IT professionals running the systems are unable to look at patient data.

Cerner will be organized as a dedicated Industry Business Unit within Oracle.

More information about this announcement is available at the Oracle and Cerner corporate websites.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements about Oracle and Cerner, including statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning Oracle's proposed acquisition of Cerner, anticipated customer benefits and general business outlook. When used in this document, the words "can", "will", "expect", "opportunity", "promises", "goal" and similar expressions and any other statements that are not historical facts are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. Any such statement may be influenced by a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Oracle or Cerner, that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected, described, expressed or implied in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibilities that the transaction will not close or that the closing may be delayed, that the anticipated synergies may not be achieved after closing, and that the combined operations may not be successfully integrated in a timely manner, if at all; general economic conditions in regions in which either company does business; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on how Oracle, Cerner and their respective customers are operating their businesses and the duration and extent to which the pandemic will impact Oracle's or Cerner's future results of operations; and the possibility that Oracle or Cerner may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of Oracle or Cerner.

In addition, please refer to the documents that Oracle and Cerner, respectively, file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. These filings identify and address other important factors that could cause Oracle's and Cerner's respective operational and other results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements set forth in this document. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by law, neither Oracle nor Cerner is under any duty to update any of the information in this document.

