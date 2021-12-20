MEDCORE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TEXAS HEALTH PROFESSIONAL BUILDING II IN FORT WORTH, TEXAS

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners announced today that it has successfully brokered the sale of Texas Health Professional Building II to an institutional buyer for an undisclosed purchase price. This state-of-the art, two-story office building, constructed in 2019, consists of approximately 61,088 rentable square feet, sitting on 4.569 acres.

Texas Health Professional Building II

Texas Health Professional Building II serves as the second on-campus medical office building for Texas Health Resources Alliance hospital campus and is heavily occupied by Texas Health Resources physicians and Spine Team Texas.

Texas Health Professional Building II resides on the campus of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance positioned off Interstate 35 and Golden Triangle Boulevard.

In 2019, Texas Health Professional Building II was selected as a top five "National Finalist for Best New Medical Office Buildings and Other Outpatient Facilities 50,000 to 99,999 Square Feet" by Healthcare Real Estate Insights. "Alliance continues to experience extensive growth year over year and so has the demand for class A, multi-tenant medical office buildings," says Kyle Libby, Partner at MedCore.

MedCore provided highly specialized development services throughout the planning and the construction of the project. Upon the delivery of the facility, their leasing team subsequently negotiated multiple long-term leases with notable healthcare providers in the market, thereby greatly increasing the value of the asset. MedCore was then successful in expeditiously marketing and selling the property, ensuring maximum profitability for the seller.

About MedCore Partners, LLC - Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company dedicated exclusively to the healthcare and senior living industry. By leveraging off both its intimate knowledge of the dynamics of the medical sector and its comprehensive platform of real estate services, MedCore is uniquely qualified to identify and capitalize on healthcare projects around the nation and to maximize the potential profits returned to its investors. Over their careers, the principals of MedCore have led the development and investment efforts for healthcare projects around the country that have been valued in excess of $1 billion in addition to executing brokerage transactions for over 1,500 physicians. This level of experience within the medical real estate industry has allowed MedCore's principals to build trusted relationships with both healthcare providers around the United States as well as numerous capital sources.

