Leveraging Technology For Consumer Engagement: Four Key Features Health Providers Must Provide To Stay Competitive -- Exclusive OPEN MINDS White Paper, Sponsored By ContinuumCloud

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS and ContinuumCloud have published a white paper entitled, "Leveraging Technology For Consumer Engagement: Four Key Features Health Providers Must Provide To Stay Competitive." This new resource is intended to help health care providers learn how to compete in the "next normal" and stay relevant by optimizing their technologies to better connect with consumers.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals are becoming better engaged in making their own health-related decisions and asserting more control over their own medical and wellness care. This shift is partly due to necessity but is also a result of the ongoing movement to consumer choice.

As health care consumerism continues to be on the rise, consumers are taking more active roles in their health care related decisions. Read this white paper to discover four key technology solutions that consumers look for when choosing their health care providers.

This white paper is being provided to OPEN MINDS readers free of charge, courtesy of ContinuumCloud. To download "Leveraging Technology For Consumer Engagement: Four Key Features Health Providers Must Provide To Stay Competitive," and learn how to optimize consumer-facing technology and services, please click here.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent, and an HCM system, powered by DATIS HR Cloud. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more at https://continuumcloud.com/.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

