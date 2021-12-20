Dominion Energy Solar for Students Program Seeking Additional Applications in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Solar for Students program is soliciting new sites in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

Through a Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation grant to the National Energy Education Development (NEED) Project, the program offers K-12 students and educators a hands-on learning experience to generate electricity from a solar array installed on grounds accessible to students. Each participating organization will receive training sessions and curriculum on harnessing solar energy.

With one of the country's leading state-regulated utility solar portfolios, Dominion Energy continues to search for ways to capitalize on renewable energy sources. The new round of Solar for Students applications occurs as Dominion Energy is leading the country's transition toward a clean energy future. Dominion Energy has committed to net zero carbon and methane emissions by 2050 with interim goals to reduce carbon emissions 55 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 from our power generation business and to reduce methane emissions 80 percent from 2010 levels by 2040 from our natural gas business.

The NEED Project is currently seeking applications from K-12 public schools or educational non-profit organizations with STEM programming in the regions of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia within Dominion Energy's electric service territory. The NEED Project will select at least 10 sites to receive a 1.2 kilowatt photovoltaic system that converts sunlight into electric power.

"We are very excited to once again expand the number of Solar for Students sites across our electric footprint in Virginia, North and South Carolina," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "This will give even more students and the public the opportunity for a hands-on learning experience with clean, renewable solar energy."

Each solar array will have a visual display that will show students and faculty real-time data on the amount of electricity generated. Each solar array will generate enough electricity to power 18 desktop computers, 40 ten-gallon aquariums, or 15 42-inch LED televisions.

Applications for the Dominion Energy Solar for Students program will be accepted through January 30, 2022 with recipients announced during the first quarter of 2022. Solar installations will take place throughout 2022 and culminate with a "Solarbration" at each location to kick off and showcase the project.

For more information or to apply, visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/company/community/dominion-energy-charitable-foundation/solar-for-students-program.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation , as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $58 million in 2020 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dominion Energy