Canoo Expands Executive Team To Execute Business and Manufacturing Strategy

JUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV) Canoo today announced key executive appointments to execute its business and manufacturing strategy.

Sohel Merchant, who joined the company in 2017 as one of its founders, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer, Automotive. Mr. Merchant, most recently SVP of Complete Vehicle Engineering at Canoo, has worked closely with Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO, since Mr. Aquila joined the company. Mr. Merchant has been in the automotive industry for approximately 20 years, holding executive positions at startups and such OEMs as Tesla and The Ford Motor Company.

Dean Harlow joined Canoo as Executive Vice President, Operations, with an initial focus on manufacturing, purchasing and program and portfolio management. He has held senior management positions in the automotive industry at such OEMs as GM and Tier 1 suppliers such as Delphi.

Ram Balasubramanian joined the company as Chief Information Officer. He has held senior technology management positions for more than two decades at such companies as Salesforce.com, Motorola Solutions and PepsiCo.

Key executives taking on expanded responsibilities include:

President Josette Sheeran, who joined the company earlier this year and has been leading government affairs and sustainability, will oversee on an interim basis, sales, marketing, and communications.

Chief Design Officer Richard Kim, who joined the company in 2017 as one of its founders. His responsibilities will be expanded to include Creative Content and, on an interim basis, Merchandising.

Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Accounting Officer Ramesh Murthy, who joined the company this year, who will now take the next step and take on added responsibility as Interim CFO. Interim CFO Renato Giger, who worked closely with Mr. Aquila for many years before joining the company this year, will be become an advisor to the CFO and the Audit Committee of the Board.

"Over the past year, our company has refined its strategy, including its business model and high-tech manufacturing," said Tony Aquila, Chairman, CEO and the largest shareholder of Canoo. "Having the right team to execute that strategy is, of course, key to our success.

"A key component of our strategy is to invest in the communities and States that are investing in high tech manufacturing alongside us, creating American jobs and innovation," he said.

"Our company and its employees are producing EVs for the everyman and everywoman," Mr. Aquila continued. "Our people believe in and take pride in what we are doing and that will show in the finished product."

In addition to those announced today, the Executive Management Team includes the following senior executives, all of whom joined the Company in 2021: General Counsel and Corporate Secretary - Hector Ruiz; Chief Human Resources Officer - Kate Lengyel; SVP Customer Journey and After Sales - Christian Treiber and SVP Corporate Development - Kunal Bhalla.

Canoo also announced today that Peter Savagian, former Chief Technology Officer, will leave the company at the end of the year.

Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses, Canoo has offices in California, Michigan, and Texas. The company has announced Oklahoma as the site for its U.S. manufacturing facility, R&D, software development and customer support and financing centers. The company also recently announced Northwest Arkansas the site for its headquarters, R&D center, and EV industrialization facility.

For more information, please visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com. For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com.

