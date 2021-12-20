Ark7 Fractional Real Estate Platform Expands into Arizona with New Phoenix-Area Property Offerings Growing National Footprint, Ark7 Furthers Mission of Democratizing Real Estate Investing with Passive Income and Appreciation Opportunities for Everyone

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ark7, the hassle-free fractional real estate platform for self-motivated investors to earn passive income, today announced it has entered the Arizona single-family housing market with the acquisition of two residential rental properties in Chandler, located in metropolitan Phoenix. Starting today, Ark7 users can purchase ownership shares in these new offerings starting at $95.

"The fast-growing Arizona housing market offers Ark7 members exactly what they've told us they want – above average passive income streams and the potential for future appreciation," said Andy Zhao, co-founder and CEO, Ark7. "Our new Chandler offering provides users with additional options to diversify their investment portfolios by adding real estate that specifically meets their requirements and interests, all without the need for any hands-on management."

Ark7 is the hassle-free fractional real estate platform that provides users full control to diversify their portfolios with peace of mind. Its robust digital platform and all-inclusive property management model allows its users to purchase fractional shares in its portfolio of residential properties online for as little as $5.40 per share per property. The Ark7 portfolio currently includes properties in Arizona, California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, with plans underway to expand to other markets across the United States.

For additional information about Ark7's Chandler, Ariz. offering, visit Zhao's LinkedIn post here.

About Ark7

Ark7 is the hassle-free, one-stop fractional real estate platform that provides self-motivated investors full control to diversify their portfolios and earn passive income. Ark7 empowers its users to build personalized real estate portfolios with curated properties located in fast-growing markets across the U.S. Founded in 2018 and led by CEO Andy Zhao, Ark7 provides users with full transparency to control their own investments that fit their budget, and the peace of mind knowing all property management is handled by Ark7. For more information, visit www.ark7.com.

