Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSE Arca: VRAI) Declares Quarterly Distribution

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSE Arca: VRAI) (the "Fund") has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.185 per share. The distribution will be paid December 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business December 21, 2021.

VRAI Cash Distribution:

Ex-Date: Monday, December 20, 2021

Record Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Payable Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC expects to declare future distributions on a quarterly basis. Distributions are planned, but not guaranteed, for every quarter. The next distribution is scheduled to occur in March 2022.

About VRAI

VRAI seeks to be a core, "one-stop-shop" equity real asset income solution, invested across real estate, natural resources, and infrastructure. VRAI strives to provide investors with a core real asset income allocation with the potential for diversification, income, growth, and hedge against inflation.

For more information about VRAI, its distribution policy, its 2021 distribution calendar, or tax information, please visit the Fund's website at www.virtusetfs.com.

About Virtus ETF Advisers

Virtus ETF Advisers is a New York-based, multi-manager ETF sponsor and affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With actively managed and index-based investment capabilities across multiple asset classes, Virtus offers a range of complementary exchange-traded-funds subadvised by select investment managers.

DISCLOSURES

VRAI Fund Risks: Industry/Sector Concentration: A fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated fund. Infrastructure: A fund that focuses its investments in infrastructure-related companies will be more sensitive to conditions affecting their business or operations. Equity REITs: The fund may be negatively affected by factors specific to the real estate market, including interest rates, leverage, property, and management. MLPs: Investments in Master Limited Partnerships may be adversely impacted by tax law changes, regulation, or factors affecting underlying assets. Equity Securities: The market price of equity securities may be adversely affected by financial market, industry, or issuer-specific events. Focus on a particular style or on small or medium-sized companies may enhance that risk. Passive Strategy/Index Risk: A passive investment strategy seeking to track the performance of the underlying Index may result in the fund holding securities regardless of market conditions or their current or projected performance. This could cause the fund's returns to be lower than if the fund employed an active strategy. Correlation to Index: The performance of the fund and its index may vary somewhat due to factors such as fund flows, transaction costs, and timing differences associated with additions to and deletions from its index. Non-Diversified: The fund is non-diversified and may be more susceptible to factors negatively impacting its holdings to the extent that each security represents a larger portion of the fund's assets. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF): The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities it is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the fund's prospectus.

You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact ETF Distributors LLC at 1-888-383-4184 or visit www.virtusetfs.com to obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information about the Fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC serves as the investment advisor and Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC serves as the sub-advisor to the Fund.

The Fund is distributed by VP Distributors, LLC, member FINRA and subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

