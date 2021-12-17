THE UTAH BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION (F/K/A STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH) ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF CONSENT SOLICITATION PROCESS FOR ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Re: The Series of Notes described below (each a "Series" and collectively, the "Notes")

Notes CUSIPs STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH TAXABLE STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2012-1 (LIBOR INDEXED NOTES) 91754R VZ7 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2014-1 (LIBOR INDEXED NOTES) 91754R YG6 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2015-1 (LIBOR INDEXED NOTES) 91754R YH4 91754R YJ0 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2016-1 (LIBOR INDEXED NOTES) 91754R ZD2 91754R ZE0 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2017-1 (LIBOR INDEXED NOTES) 91754R ZF7 91754R ZG5 UTAH BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2020-1 (LIBOR INDEXED AND FIXED RATE NOTES) 91754R R58 91754R R66

As issuer of the Notes, the Utah Board of Higher Education (the "Issuer") today announced the results of six (6) consent solicitations seeking consent from the holders of each Series of the Notes to amend the related indentures governing the respective Notes to permit early redemptions thereof.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. as Information Agent reports that it received the following consents prior to the expiration of the solicitation period on (i) December 15, 2021 for the 2016 Notes and 2017 Notes identified above and (ii) December 16, 2021 for the remainder of the Notes.

CUSIP Description Original

Principal

Amount

Issued Total Original

Principal

Amount

Consenting

91754R VZ7 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS

OF THE STATE OF UTAH TAXABLE STUDENT LOAN

BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2012-1 (LIBOR INDEXED NOTES) $518,700,000 $354,970,000 91754R YG6 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS

OF THE STATE OF UTAH STUDENT LOAN BACKED

NOTES, SERIES 2014-1 (LIBOR INDEXED NOTES) 277,000,000 208,669,000 91754R YH4 91754R YJ0 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS

OF THE STATE OF UTAH STUDENT LOAN BACKED

NOTES, SERIES 2015-1 (LIBOR INDEXED NOTES) 415,500,000 253,775,000 91754R ZD2 91754R ZE0 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS

OF THE STATE OF UTAH STUDENT LOAN BACKED

NOTES, SERIES 2016-1 (LIBOR INDEXED NOTES) 452,250,000 338,545,000 91754R ZF7 91754R ZG5 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS

OF THE STATE OF UTAH STUDENT LOAN BACKED

NOTES, SERIES 2017-1 (LIBOR INDEXED NOTES) 420,000,000 382,250,000 91754R R58 91754R R66 UTAH BOARD OF HIGHER

EDUCATION STUDENT LOAN BACKED

NOTES, SERIES 2020-1 (LIBOR INDEXED AND

FIXED RATE NOTES) 222,450,000 222,450,000

Having received the consent of holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of each Series of the Notes, the Issuer will now proceed to amend each indenture to permit early redemption thereof as described in each of the related Consent Solicitation Statements for the respective Series of the Notes each dated December 2, 2021.

