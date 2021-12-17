Top Holiday Experience in 2021! Carolina-based Topsail Steamer Picked As One of the Nation's Best Holiday Party Picks The family run seafood steam pot company is ranked side-by-side with Food Network stars Ina Garten and Duff Goldman in Goldbelly's latest holiday list

TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning a holiday party has never been easier with food shipping giant Goldbelly's Dinner Party Picks of 2021 that includes the most memorable meal experience of the year, Topsail Steamer.

As seen in Forbes, and a 2021 Travelers' Choice award winner by Trip Advisor, Topsail Steamer brings the best of the Carolina Coast to people across the U.S., shipping signature "Bay Buckets" filled with available locally-sourced seafood, meats, corn, potatoes and homemade seasonings for people to steam, eat and enjoy!

"We're so humbled and excited to be part of this exclusive list that includes some of the top restaurants in the country," said Topsail Steamer Owner and Founder Danielle Mahon. "Our steam pots are the perfect way to create memories during the holiday season and start new traditions."

Goldbelly's Joe & Vanessa's Dinner Party Picks list includes Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa, Crave Cupcakes, Duff Goldman, and many other nationally-known Chefs and restaurants. The New York based company ships the best gourmet food, food gifts, and mail order foods across the country. For the holidays, Topsail Steamer has a wide variety of steam pot selections that ship nationwide that can feed anywhere from 2-6 people. Pricing ranges from $60 - $220.

How it works: Customers choose from one of Topsail Steamer's seven Signature Bay Buckets. Each steam pot starts with a single-use bay bucket that is filled with fresh, local seafood, meats, corn and potatoes and homemade seasonings. Just add water and steam for about 40 minutes. The pot comes with easy-to-follow preparation instructions. Just roll out the paper, invite friends and family, and enjoy a fresh seafood feast. They've got the pot. You pick the spot.

About Topsail Steamer

Topsail Steamer is a takeout seafood steam pot company, headquartered in Surf City, NC, with additional stores in Wrightsville Beach, NC, Ocean City, NJ Long Beach Island, NJ, and Sea Isle City, NJ. Started in 2017 by Danielle Mahon, the family-run business has grown to six physical locations and ships to all 50 states, through Goldbelly. Their seafood steam pots come in a single-use pot for people to take home, steam and eat. The Signature Bay Buckets come with a base of sweet corn, red bliss potatoes, cocktail sauce, butter and brown paper for the table, to which a range of fresh, daily-catch wild shellfish are added. Topsail Steamer offers customers three unwavering commitments: quality local seafood, easy preparation, and an experience that's meant to be shared – bringing to life its motto, we've got the pots; you pick the spot. To learn more about Topsail Steamer visit, www.topsailsteamer.com . Follow Topsail at @TopsailSteamer and topsailsteamer .

