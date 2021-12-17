InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Design for Baseball Style Caps (BTM-2855)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to change the look of a baseball hat," said an inventor, from Charles Town, W.V., "so I invented the CAP 4. My design enables you to easily coordinate one hat with various outfits."

The invention provides a versatile and fashionable baseball cap option. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase, store or transport multiple caps. It also could enhance style and it could provide added protection against the sun. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTM-2855, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

