International Paper to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings on January 27, 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on January 27, 2022 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m., CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's Internet site at http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call.

Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 (409) 981-0132or, within the U.S. only (833) 614-9121 and ask to be connected to the International Paper fourth-quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 6192802. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT). An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 or, within the U.S. only, (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 6192802.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper* products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers* that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

*On December 3, 2020, International Paper announced a plan to pursue a spin-off of the global papers business into a standalone, publicly-traded company. The Company expects to complete the spin-off on October 1, 2021.

