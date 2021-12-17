PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) announces that the company's Chief Executive Officer and founder, Aaron VanTrojen, has been awarded Best CEO and ranked among the Top 100 CEOs of Large Companies in America 2021 list published in Business Insider Magazine. VanTrojen ranked 51st on the list among CEOs from major U.S. cornerstone companies including Microsoft, Apple, Google, Adobe, and Uber.

Geneva Financial’s Aaron VanTrojen Named in Top 100 CEOs in America 2021 List

The title was awarded after Geneva employees from all departments participated in a third-party survey run by Comparably.com. Geneva Financial team members provided anonymous feedback on their experience at Geneva Financial with VanTrojen at the helm.

"I believe being a good human and treating those around you with respect doesn't have to be a detriment to your business." Geneva's Chief Executive Officer, Aaron VanTrojen stated. "And I've seen that model succeed again and again with Geneva Financial. If you employ good humans and pay them what they are worth, the sky is truly the limit."

At Geneva, the #1 Core Value is "Be Human". The entire company constantly strives to humanize both the consumer and employee experience, working hard to develop a culture that is conducive to the needs and wants of their employees. From day one, Aaron's goal has been to deliver the most inclusive, passionate, and efficient work environment for all his employees.

Geneva looks forward to expanding all markets across its 46-state licensure in 2022 by bringing on high quality branch managers and originators that share our good human ethos and commitment to extend those values to our customers.

Geneva Financial offers a robust line of home buying and refinance products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers. The national lender has also been awarded Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by multiple sources since the company's inception.

If you are looking to join a top-ranked company with a deeply authentic, human-focused culture, Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking team members across the United States. Geneva Financial currently has mortgage job opportunities in 46 states.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geneva Financial