Dr. Jeannette Olazagasti Joins Essential Dermatology Group, PLLC Bedford, TX.

BEDFORD, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Olazagasti will be seeing patients at Essential Dermatology Group, PLLC , serving the entire Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Dr. Jeannette Olazagasti of Essential Dermatology Group, PLLC

Dr. Jeannette Olazagasti is originally from San Juan, PR. She earned her medical degree from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in San Juan, PR where she was awarded several academic scholarships. In 2013, she was inducted into the distinguished Alpha Omega Medical Society. During her medical education, she also completed a prestigious Master of Science in clinical research at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Then Dr. Olazagasti completed her Internal Medicine internship and Dermatology residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

"Growing up on an island in the Caribbean, I noticed early on how skin cancer education was lacking in the general population," says Dr. Olazagasti. "It was a time when having sun-kissed skin was glamourized, especially since many famous models and performers presented themselves with bronze tanned skin. On top of that, there were many misconceptions such as 'Hispanics cannot get skin cancer' or that 'tanning at the beach is safe'; both of which are entirely false".

Her favorite conditions to diagnose and treat are skin cancers, acne, psoriasis, rosacea, and eczema, among many others. She enjoys treating patients of all ages and all skin types. "Since moving to Texas, I was pleasantly surprised to see how much I found myself using my Spanish, much more than what I would have ever imagined," says Dr. Olazagasti. "Being fluent in Spanish has been a blessing in my career as a physician. I truly enjoy taking care of Spanish speaking patients that otherwise could have experienced issues in their management because of a language barrier; in fact, it is unfortunate, but by the time I meet them for the first time, some share with me firsthand how they have already experienced hardships in their health because things got 'lost in translation.' Language barriers can have detrimental effects on a patient's health, so I am always happy to be able to take good care of Hispanics and Latino Americans that feel more comfortable seeing a dermatologist who is fluent in Spanish, just like them."

Dr. Jeannette Olazagasti is a Dermatologist providing care for patients at Essential Dermatology Group, PLLC in Bedford, TX.

Contact: 817-736-2912

Logo for Essential Dermatology Group, PLLC Beford, Texas (PRNewsfoto/Essential Dermatology Group, PLLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Essential Dermatology Group, PLLC