BEC AND BURNS AND MCDONNELL PARTNER TO DELIVER ENERGY ANALYTICS PLATFORM TO ELECTRIC UTILITIES

BANDERA, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, Bandera Electric Cooperative and Burns and McDonnell reached an agreement to distribute BEC's energy analytic solution, Apolloware, to electric utilities nationwide. Apolloware is a cloud-based platform that provides real-time energy information down to the appliance level.

Apolloware, BEC's Energy Analytics Platform

"We are excited to partner with one of the largest and most respected engineering firms in the world," said BEC CEO Bill Hetherington. "We will deliver the next generation of technology focused on reducing energy costs and improving energy efficiency."

Utilities will be able to aggregate distributed energy resources throughout their system, individualize demand response programs, identify potential equipment failure, manage energy loads, and improve overall operations.

Consumers will be able to view energy usage at the appliance level and can alter energy usage to save money and energy. Consumers with solar will be able to view energy generation and consumption to optimize system performance and view real-time market pricing to know when to sell and when to store energy.

"Burns and McDonnell ranked No. 1 in Power by Engineering News-Record magazine for the sixth consecutive year and is front and center with the technology transformation that is underway in the utility industry," said Hyun Kim, vice president of transmission and distribution Houston operations at Burns and McDonnell. "Coupled with Apolloware, we believe we can make an electric grid smarter and more reliable, which will be critical to the economic success of our communities."

Apolloware was created in 2016 by BEC and currently serves three electric utilities and more than 800 residential and commercial customers. For more information, please visit Apolloware.com.

About Bandera Electric

Bandera Electric Cooperative currently serves more than 27,000 members and provides highly reliable electric service to more than 39,000 meters in a seven-county territory in the Texas Hill Country. As a member-owned cooperative, BEC continually searches for new, innovative programs to promote energy efficiency and quality member service. Find more information about BEC at BanderaElectric.com or by calling (866) 226-3372.

