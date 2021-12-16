TriEye Expands Global Footprint with New Japan Office Led by Former Sony and Lattice Executives

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli startup TriEye, the pioneer of the world's first CMOS-based Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing solutions, announces a new office in Japan as part of its global expansion. The main focus of the new office, located in Tokyo, is to tighten partnerships and increase engagement with customers in the Asia-Pacific region. The company continues to work towards their goal of providing SWIR imaging and 3D perception in all visibility conditions for mass-market applications.

This news follows TriEye's recent funding round of $74M to support its rapid growth and the launch of their cutting-edge SEDAR solution. Leading the trend towards the adoption of SWIR sensing for mass market applications, TriEye's sensing solutions are generating significant interest from several industry leaders including global OEMs and Tier 1s. Keeping pace with increasing demand, TriEye's new Japan office, led by industry executives Katsutoshi Doi, former executive at Sony, and Koji Yoshida, former CEO of Lattice Japan, will serve as a platform to create strategic partnerships and offer TriEye cutting-edge SWIR sensing technology to the local market.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence globally into the Japan market, where we can continue to offer the advantages of SWIR sensing technology to multiple industries, and better serve the Japanese market," said Avi Bakal, CEO and Co-Founder of TriEye. "We look forward to have Katsutoshi Doi and Koji Yoshida's advanced knowledge and expertise supporting us in empowering leading companies with our cutting-edge technology as we continue to gain traction within the Japanese market with our SWIR sensing solutions."

"I am excited to join TriEye's team to help them enter this fast-paced and up and coming market." said Katsutoshi Doi, who is heading TriEye's Japan office. "I am confident that TriEye's CMOS-based SWIR sensing technology will significantly increase the operability and efficiency of perception systems by enabling capabilities that are above and beyond the par. I look forward to forming and furthering relationships within the Japanese market and accelerating the adoption of the next generation of SWIR sensing into perception systems."

TriEye continues to expand its solutions portfolio and partnerships, collaborating with major industry players based in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., including DENSO, Porsche, Continental, and Trimble. TriEye is working closely with dominant players in mass-market applications, including automotive, biometrics, industrial imaging, agriculture, and heavy machinery, that until recently could not harness the benefits of SWIR sensing.

About TriEye

TriEye is the pioneer of mass-market, CMOS-based Short-Wave infrared (SWIR) sensing solutions. Based on advanced academic research, TriEye's breakthrough and proprietary technology enables cost-effective, high-resolution image data and depth perception in all weather and lighting conditions. Founded in 2017, the company's cutting-edge technology allows perception systems to operate and deliver reliable image data and actionable information, while reducing expenditure up to 100x the existing industry rates. For more information, visit www.TriEye.tech

