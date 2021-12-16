SUDS Car Wash Joins Mammoth Holdings

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, LLC ("Mammoth"), America's premier express car wash platform, announced that SUDS Car Wash ("SUDS"), a four-unit car wash operator with operations in Kentucky, has agreed to join the Mammoth organization. SUDS owner Jeremy Holbrook made a significant equity investment in Mammoth.

Dave Hoffmann, Mammoth's Chairman and CEO, explained, "We are thrilled to have Jeremy and his eastern Kentucky team join the Mammoth family. The Team's customer focus and attention to detail is exactly what we are looking for in a partner." He added, "The SUDS acquisition continues to grow our strategic footprint in Kentucky to nine locations with several more in development."

Jeremy Holbrook, SUDS' owner, stated, "I have met some great people in this industry and learned a lot from them, but nobody has been more instrumental to our success than my father, Jerry Dale Holbrook. His courage and commitment provided this opportunity." He added, "Customer service is the hallmark of our SUDS brand. The Mammoth team is filled with high-quality, high-integrity people who I know will carry on the same customer and employee focus."

Mammoth is the first car wash platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 8th largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to partnerships and acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, PitStop, Lulu's, Ollie's, PureMagic, Busy Bee, Silverstar, and now SUDS among others. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth's debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 84 conveyor car washes under the SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, QuickWash Express, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, Lulu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Tennessee, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About SUDS

Founded in 1972, SUDS currently operates four express car washes in eastern Kentucky. To learn more, please visit any SUDS location or see them online at https://www.washatsuds.com/.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLCTM is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

