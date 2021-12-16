An industry first, Rodo now lets consumers choose from tens of thousands of new and used vehicles currently available at local dealerships, in an end-to-end process that takes just minutes.

Rodo expands on-demand automobile marketplace to include highly sought-after used cars An industry first, Rodo now lets consumers choose from tens of thousands of new and used vehicles currently available at local dealerships, in an end-to-end process that takes just minutes.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodo, Inc., a company transforming the car buying process, announced today that it is adding used vehicles to its marketplace. Just like the new cars Rodo sells and leases on Rodo.com and the Rodo app, the used cars are all available from local dealers across the United States – a competitive differentiator that lets shoppers find and buy the vehicles they want, with no hidden fees or price haggling.

With tighter inventories caused by a diminished supply of the microchips automakers need for new cars, consumer demand for previously owned vehicles is skyrocketing.

"While we've been focused on new cars, we knew the time was right to offer used cars on the Rodo marketplace. Given the challenging conditions squeezing the automobile market, consumers are looking for greater choice. This expansion meets that demand," said Nathan Hecht, CEO, Rodo.

Rodo is the only end-to-end solution where a consumer can instantly lease or purchase a new car or purchase a used car with same-day delivery service. Customers also can sell their used cars on the marketplace, and financing and other concierge services are also available.

Rodo does not buy or maintain expensive fleets or inventory; instead, buyers shop the inventories of more than 1,200 dealerships in its partner network. Not only does this extend the reach digital reach of each dealership, it also offers consumers the convenience of selecting a vehicle with complete transparency into their payments—all at the most competitive pricing in the market. The addition of used cars to their online platform makes Rodo the only digital marketplace which enables New, Used and Trade-in automotive transactions.

About Rodo

Rodo is transforming how people shop for and sell cars with its ecommerce platform that does not require stepping into a dealership using its proprietary "Instant Quote" technology. Leveraging our thousands of dealer partners nationwide, Rodo puts tens of thousands of vehicles in the hands of consumers with transparent, best- in-market pricing, and personalized concierge service, including free delivery and pick-up. Our dealership partners trust and use the Rodo platform to provide their consumers with an elegant digital extension of their physical locations.

Rodo was founded in New York in 2016 as "Honcker" by Nathan Hecht and the company has been backed by IAC and Evolution VC Partners. For more information, please visit https://www.rodo.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/driverodo

