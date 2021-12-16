ROBERT N. FLOWERS AND LAWRENCE J. MCFARLAND JOIN BRADLEY'S REAL ESTATE PRACTICE IN DALLAS

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of Robert N. Flowers and Lawrence J. McFarland to the firm's Real Estate Practice Group in Dallas.

"Robert and Larry both have extensive experience in assisting banks, financial institutions, developers and property owners with a wide array of services, obtaining successful outcomes for their clients," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. "We are pleased to welcome them to the firm and know that our clients will greatly appreciate their commitment to excellence."

Brooks R. Smith, chair of the firm's Real Estate Practice Group, added, "We are excited to add two such impressive professionals to our team, reaffirming the firm's dedication to building on our capabilities in banking and real estate and continuing to enhance the high level of service that we are accustomed to providing and our clients expect to receive."

Mr. Flowers joins the firm as a partner and focuses his practice on representing financial institutions of all sizes, as well as other businesses, in transactions and regulatory matters. Mr. Flowers also provides clients with strategic business counseling, advises clients on acquisition transactions, works with clients on corporate governance and regulatory compliance, and helps navigate lending transactions in connection with secured and unsecured credit facilities. He earned his J.D. from Southern Methodist University and his B.S. from Texas A&M University.

Mr. McFarland joins the firm as counsel and works with clients on commercial real estate transactions, focusing on acquisition, development, equity investment, leasing and complex finance transactions. Mr. McFarland assists clients with various commercial real estate matters, as well as property management and real estate-related regulatory issues. He is a graduate of the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and received his B.S. from Texas A&M University.

Bradley's Real Estate Practice Group is deeply embedded in the commercial real estate industry, serving every sector of the market, including office, multi-family, industrial, healthcare and medical, hospitality, and residential tract development, whether through acquisitions, financing, lending, leasing, construction, regulatory, tax, and other legal counsel, guidance or advice. The team handles complex, multimillion-dollar projects for large institutions, as well as routine transactions for clients whose primary interests are in real estate investment or development.

