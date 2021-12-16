OneSignal Announces Significant Growth in 2021 and Continued Expansion

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal, Inc. , the world's most used omnichannel customer messaging platform, experienced exceptional growth in 2021 and continues to build on this momentum going into 2022.

With a 3-year revenue growth rate of over 1,800%, OneSignal received prominent industry recognition for its rapid growth, culture, and exceptional products. It was recognized as a Fortune Best Small and Medium Workplace and ranked #89 nationwide in the Deloitte Fast 500 . OneSignal was also a winner in the Martech Breakthrough Awards for Best Mobile Messaging Based Marketing Solution, and ranked as a top provider and leader in the Push Notification & Mobile Marketing categories on G2 .

In 2021, OneSignal gained more than 300,000 new users and now exceeds over 1,500,000 total users on the platform. OneSignal also expanded its leadership team with the hiring of John Crowther as Vice President of Product, and raising money from a group of strategic investors that included HubSpot, the co-founder of Supercell, the co-founder of SoundCloud, former executives from both Unity and Twitter, as well as some of OneSignal's own customers.

"OneSignal's vision is to democratize customer engagement. We provide a powerful platform that's easy to use for organizations of any size, while flexible enough to meet the needs of the world's most sophisticated developers and marketers," said George Deglin, CEO of OneSignal.

Over the last few months, OneSignal continued to expand its multi-channel suite of messaging tools and the utility of the platform. Already a leader in Push Notifications and In-App Messaging, the company expanded its SMS and Email capabilities to provide a centralized omni-channel platform. OneSignal customers can easily use their existing SDK and API integrations and enable SMS and Email to centralize their messaging and reach new audiences.

To further increase the power of the platform, OneSignal launched new turnkey integrations with partners including HubSpot , Amplitude , Segment , and Unity this year. This was in addition to improvements made to existing integrations with platforms including Mixpanel and RevenueCat.

"Enabling best-of-breed tools to work together seamlessly is core to our mission to enable businesses of all sizes to easily set up, operate, and succeed in a mobile-first world," said Josh Wetzel, CRO of OneSignal.

In Q3 2021, OneSignal welcomed John Crowther as VP of Product . Crowther brings over 20 years experience building and scaling B2B SaaS organizations, including stints at Inkling, Eversight and DemandTec. He joins OneSignal as the leader across the Product Management, Design and Product Marketing functions.

In 2021, OneSignal also doubled down on nurturing technical talent and providing employee upskilling programs internally. The company launched several new initiatives this year, including an engineering apprenticeship program, a year-long paid position to help graduates of local coding bootcamps gain on-the-job experience. For existing employees across all departments, OneSignal's Coding Superheros workshop provides an engaging way to learn to code for beginners in any department or discipline.

Other key milestones in 2021 include:

- Exceeded 10 billion messages delivered per day across Push, Email & SMS

- OneSignal now has over 3,000 companies using its SMS solution, 24,000 using Email and nearly 30,000 using In-App Messaging.

- Raised funding from Hubspot in Q2 and launched a powerful HubSpot integration, strengthening its partnership with the leading CRM

OneSignal continues to hire across all functions in engineering, product, sales, marketing, operations, and design as it scales the growth of its product. More information about open roles is available at https://onesignal.com/careers .

OneSignal is democratizing customer engagement by enabling more than 1.5 million users from over a million companies with a market-leading customer messaging platform to help grow and retain their audiences. Founded in 2014 as a mobile app development company, OneSignal helps great ideas scale by providing businesses of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools via Push Notifications, Email, SMS & In-App Omni-Channel messaging. OneSignal is founded by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo, and is venture-backed by SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures, and Y Combinator. The company is based in San Mateo, California.

