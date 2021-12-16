MSA Safety Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products, announced today it has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 by Newsweek. It is the first time MSA has been recognized on this list.

The company list, compiled by Newsweek and its partner Statista, highlights organizations spanning 14 industries that strive to be excellent corporate citizens. The recognized companies were selected from a list of candidates that include the top 2,000 public companies headquartered in the United States, based on revenue.

"As a company that's focused exclusively on helping to protect workers, corporate social responsibility has been at the heart of the MSA mission since 1914," said Stephanie Sciullo, MSA Safety Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Affairs. "We're dedicated to that mission and are proud of our progress in the areas of talent development, diversity and inclusion, environmental sustainability, governance and risk. We work to evolve these programs each year to build greater resiliency and adaptability into our overall business model. As we see it, being a responsible corporate citizen is how we can help ensure a sustainable future for both MSA and our world," Ms. Sciullo said.

The Newsweek recognition is the most recent accolade the company received this year. For 2021, Forbes identified MSA Safety nationally as one of America's best mid-size employers, a best place to work for new graduates, a best employer for diversity, and a best place to work in Pennsylvania.

Regionally, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette named MSA as a Top Workplace in the large company category, representing the eighth time the company has earned that distinction. MSA was also individually recognized by the Post-Gazette as a company where new ideas are encouraged.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

