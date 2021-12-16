The popular 10 N' Under lifestyle brand is giving back to Project Sunshine to spread love and goodwill this season while also launching a photo contest with prizes valued at $50K for loyal fans.

MINISO MIRACLES Shares Joy, Happiness and Fun For the Holidays The popular 10 N' Under lifestyle brand is giving back to Project Sunshine to spread love and goodwill this season while also launching a photo contest with prizes valued at $50K for loyal fans.

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lifestyle brand MINISO launches MINISO MIRACLES, its holiday photo contest as well as a give back campaign benefiting Project Sunshine, helping children with medical challenges. The company will donate $1 for every use of the custom MINISO MIRACLES filter on Instagram and Snapchat.

MINISO MIRACLES Shares Joy, Happiness and Fun For the Holidays

"We are very excited for Project Sunshine to join MINISO in their MINISO Miracles campaign!" said Whitney Namm Pollack

Customers can enter a photo contest separately to win $50,000 worth of prizes, including a gift card of the winner's choice worth $10,000. Full contest details can be found on the MINISO website linked here.

The contest will run between Dec. 16 through Jan. 31, with 141 winners announced on Feb. 7. A random raffle will choose winners.

"This promises to be a fun-packed contest providing joy during the holiday season," said Andrew Xie, General Manager of MINISO North America. "And we love to see our customers share what they enjoy most about our brand with the MINISO MIRACLES filter and having it benefit this amazing charity reminds everyone the true meaning of the holiday season."

The retailer is known for its affordable 10 N' Under plush toys, home décor and organizers, beauty and wellness items, fashion accessories and electronics. Customers enjoy original licensing collaborations with their favorite characters such as Marvel, Mickey Mouse & Friends, Sanrio, We Bare Bears, Tom & Jerry and Coca-Cola.

"We are very excited for Project Sunshine to join MINISO in their MINISO Miracles campaign!" said Whitney Namm Pollack, Executive Director of Project Sunshine. "This opportunity will help us spread awareness about the isolation pediatric patients face and allow us to serve even more patients and families through our programing at our 450+ hospital partners across the U.S. and Canada."

MINISO is the #1 $10 store in North America, recently expanding with more locations coast to coast in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://minisousaonline.com.

About MINISO:

Lifestyle product retailer MINISO offers high-quality household goods, cosmetics, food, toys, and more at affordable prices in its 10 N' Under stores. Founded in 2013, the company has expanded rapidly around the world, amounting to 4,871 stores in 99 markets worldwide as of September 30, 2021. Sleekly designed and packed with the latest must-haves, MINISO retail outlets make it possible for everyone to have a little fun all the time by enjoying life's little surprises.

About Project Sunshine:

Project Sunshine is a global network of volunteers that brings the healing power of playing together to support children with medical challenges. Project Sunshine partners with 450+ hospital partners and 20,000+ Project Sunshine volunteers to support pediatric patients and their families. To learn more about Project Sunshine visit www.ProjectSunshine.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MINISO