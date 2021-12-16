Jasper Colin Research expands senior leadership with the appointment of Pankaj Chawla as Senior Director- Strategic Solutions Accelerating its growth and innovation plans, Jasper Colin Research has today onboarded Pankaj Chawla as Senior Director- Strategic Solutions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global provider of market intelligence and data solutions to clients across the globe Jasper Colin delivers automated research insights driven by best breed intelligence and technology. In his new role in the organization, Pankaj will serve as an important part of the team which engages in managing and developing on existing portfolio of services and new strategic initiatives.

Pankaj Chawla | Senior Director- Strategic Solutions

Jasper Colin Research expands senior leadership

Pankaj brings over 15 years of experience leading several strategic consulting engagements & programs for Digital Transformation, IoT, Cloud, Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Additive Manufacturing, Digital Production Printing, Digital Textile, and Industry 4.0. Over the years, he has held a cross-cultural experience across Singapore, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, US, and Europe regions serving Fortune 500 clients. His long and rewarding career in the consulting industry makes him uniquely positioned to understand the business effectively and implicitly from client's perspective.

Prior to joining Jasper Colin Research, Pankaj has had a twelve-year long stint at IDC- a global provider of market intelligence and advisory services, where he worked across diverse industry verticals and gained in-depth technical expertise in multifaceted consulting projects.

"I am thrilled to be joining JCR at a time of change and growth. I am particularly excited with the direction the company is going in with AI based solutions and automated insights delivery. I am looking forward to joining this young team of achievers as well as adding my experience in market research and consulting in designing outstanding solutions and superior business value to our clients," said Pankaj Chawla.

"Pankaj is the perfect fit to lead a team of smart minds dedicated to achieving the larger goal and the mission of the company. At this pivotal phase of transformation, it is very critical that the leadership is proactive and possess mastery in all business aspects. Pankaj brings all of these!" said Amit Choudhary, CEO and founder of Jasper Colin.

About Jasper Colin Research: Jasper Colin Research provides automated market intelligence services and data solutions to market research firms, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers across the globe. With expertise in collecting data from niche audiences to visualizing it in a smart output format, they specialize in creating stories out of raw data. Founded in 2007, the company has regional offices in US, London, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

CONTACT: contact@jaspercolin.com

Jasper Colin Research Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Jasper Colin Research)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jasper Colin Research