InventHelp Inventors Develop Easier Way to Space and Plant Seeds (CTK-2397)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more accurate way to space and plant seeds without having to handle individual small seeds and fertilizers," said one of two inventors, from Camp Point, Ill., "so we invented the E Z GARDEN. Our design could make planting and raising a garden very easy."

This patent-pending invention provides an effective way to properly space seeds for planting. It also ensures that fertilizer, nutrients and minerals are supplied to the plant. As a result, it increases efficiency and it reduces hassles and messes. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, gardeners, landscapers, farmers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

