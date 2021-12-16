InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Alert Device for Water and Land (HFD-108)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safety device to signal for help during man-overboard situations or when lost or stranded in remote locations," said one of two inventors, from Humble, Texas, "so we invented the OVERBOARD ALERT. Our design ensures that emergency assistance can be easily reached anywhere."

The patent-pending invention enables an individual to summon emergency assistance if needed. In doing so, it provides a timely means of locating a person in water or on land. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, boaters, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

