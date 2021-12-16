InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Device for Stirring Peanut Butter (CLM-506)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy the healthier all-natural hydrogenated-oil-free peanut butter but I thought there could be a more efficient way to stir the contents of the jar," said an inventor from Westerville, Ohio, "so I invented the PEANUT BUTTER STIRRER. My design provides a smooth and consistent product without the hassle and mess associated with manual stirring."

The invention provides an effective way to stir all-natural peanut butter. While doing so, it eliminates the hassle and mess of manually stirring with a utensil. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can also be used to stir salad dressings, bar drinks, yogurt, etc. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in several design variations. A prototype is available.

