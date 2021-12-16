HealthTrackRx Offers a Menu of Testing Options for Respiratory Pathogens to Help Clinicians Get to the Right Answers Faster

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the leading polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing lab, provides clinicians with a menu of respiratory testing solutions focused on diagnostic speed and accuracy. The threat of a challenging cold and flu season during the current COVID-19 pandemic makes it even more critical for medical teams to quickly identify the right pathogen and treatment approach.

"Our proprietary PCR testing technology offers the benefits of speed and accuracy so clinicians can make better decisions faster," says Jay Reddy, PhD, Vice President of Laboratory Operations at HealthTrackRx. "It's never been more critical to know exactly which respiratory condition is impacting a patient. Our testing identifies what traditional in-office rapid tests miss, and results are in a clinician's hands within 24 hours after we receive the specimen."

With HealthTrackRx PCR testing, clinicians can select from a variety of menus, four of which include testing for COVID-19. The company's Respiratory Viral Pathogens (RVP) menu quickly tells a physician if a patient has one of the common illnesses currently affecting the population, including Influenza A/B, COVID-19, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). This not only helps with fast diagnosis of COVID-19, but also differentiates it from other respiratory infections to ensure accurate treatment.

"This cold and flu season is different from previous cycles," says Reddy. "We've seen a record number of positive RSV, Parainfluenza Virus (PIV), and Adenovirus at the same time as the COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variants are present. COVID-19 raises the stakes. The symptoms of these respiratory viruses are similar, but the repercussions of being positive are different. Patients with PIV are told to stay home for at least 24 hours without a fever before returning to school or work, whereas they need to be isolated for 14 days for COVID-19."

The company believes accuracy in testing not only elevates patient care and outcomes, but is key in combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), which is recognized by the Center For Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the greatest threats to public health worldwide.

HealthTrackRx is the nation's leading PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading testing turnaround times to clinicians nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has mobilized accurate clinical decisions through advances in pathogen testing, antimicrobial stewardship, and value-based care programs. HealthTrackRx is among a limited number of labs in the U.S. granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Molecular Laboratory Developed (LDT) COVID-19 Authorized Test. For more information, visit HealthTrackRx at healthtrackrx.com and LinkedIn.

