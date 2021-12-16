Chubb Bolsters Leadership in its North America Commercial Property and Casualty Businesses

New appointments strengthen primary and excess casualty and multinational teams, as well as key industry practices

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has bolstered leadership in its North America commercial property and casualty businesses with two new appointments, strengthening its primary and excess casualty and multinational field organizations as well as key industry practices.

Bill Hazelton, Executive Vice President, Chubb Real Estate & Hospitality Practice Leader

Effective immediately, Seth Gillston, Chubb's current Private Equity and Real Estate & Hospitality Industry Practice Leader, has been named Executive Vice President of Chubb's North America Global Casualty and Multinational Field Operations. In this new role, he will oversee field operations for Chubb's Global Casualty and Multinational businesses, focusing on delivering the company's full range of capabilities and services to clients and distribution partners via Chubb's U.S. and Canadian branch offices. Mr. Gillston will report to Lou Capparelli, Executive Vice President of Chubb's Global Casualty unit. In addition, Mr. Gillston will work closely with the excess casualty team to deliver Chubb's full suite of primary, foreign and excess casualty offerings for large account clients.

Mr. Gillston will continue serving as the head of Chubb's Private Equity practice, reporting to Matt Merna, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Major Accounts, and will remain based in New York, N.Y.

As recently announced, Bill Hazelton was appointed to a new role focused on a number of key strategic initiatives in Chubb's North America businesses, reporting to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance. In addition, he will also assume leadership of Chubb's Real Estate & Hospitality practice, reporting to Mr. Merna. Mr. Hazelton will remain based in Whitehouse Station, N.J.

"Seth and Bill have a deep understanding of the issues each of our clients face," said Mr. Merna. "Seth's background positions him well to work with our partners to deliver effective excess casualty and multinational solutions to clients globally. Bill's extensive knowledge about the industry and our business is ideal for meeting the complex needs of our clients and distribution partners. His background will enable him to effectively deliver Chubb's full suite of specialized offerings."

Mr. Gillston has more than 25 years of industry experience. He joined Chubb in 2000. Prior to the 2016 acquisition of Chubb, he served as Chubb's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice Leader. Mr. Gillston received his Bachelor of Science degree with a dual major in risk management and economics from Temple University.

Mr. Hazelton joined Chubb in 2005 and has served in several leadership capacities. Prior to his former role as Head of Claims, he served as Chubb's Environmental, Excess Casualty and Construction Industry Practice Leader. He received a Master of Arts degree in History from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and History from James Madison University.

Seth Gillston, Executive Vice President of Chubb’s North America Global Casualty and Multinational Field Operations

