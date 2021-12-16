Advisors Excel's Rachel Sachs Named to Independent Distribution Honors List

TOPEKA, KAN., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel Sachs, Advisors Excel Vice-President of Life Operations, was named a NAILBA Independent Distribution (ID) 20 Award Winner of 2021. This is the third year for the award.

According to NAILBA, the ID Twenty Awards honor Independent Distribution's most courageous innovators and visionaries, who have made significant contributions to the insurance profession. The ID Twenty awards celebrate the best of BGA principals, carrier executives, case managers, contract specialists, regional vice presidents, underwriters, techies, marketing and operational gurus. To view the entire list, visit https://www.nailba.org/2021-independent-distribution-id-20-award-recipients

"Rachel is a terrific asset to the AE Life team," said Jim Bowman, Advisors Excel's President of Life Insurance. "She is unwavering in her desire for us to deliver amazing service to our advisors in an industry that is filled with potholes."

Sachs joined Advisors Excel in 2010 and has helped grow the life insurance division to nearly 100 employees. She earned her MBA from Baker University and an undergraduate degree in public relations, advertising and applied communication from Washburn University.

NAILBA, The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies, is the trade association representing independent brokers and brokerage general agencies (BGA's) committed to providing American consumers with various financial and retirement security products such as life and health insurance, annuities, and other supplemental benefits.

About Advisors Excel:

Advisors Excel, founded in 2005, has redefined the role a marketing organization can play in supporting independent financial advisors. Their growth has been unparalleled in the industry and is achieved by working with a smaller group of select advisors. With a focus on making good advisors great business owners, Advisors Excel has revolutionized how financial professionals build and operate their businesses.

In 2020, the 500 advisors working with Advisors Excel did over $8.2 billion in annuity, Medicare, and life insurance production. Their affiliated Registered Investment Advisory Firm, AE Wealth Management, currently manages over $12.5 billion and has been named one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country.

