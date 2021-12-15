SPOT X Hotel - Orlando Joins Red Roof®'s The Red Collection®, Officially Opens in Prime Orlando Location New Upper Midscale Soft-Brand Property Sits at the Center of One of the Country's Most Sought-After Destinations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOT X Hotel – Orlando, part of Red Roof's The Red Collection, has officially opened in the heart of Orlando at 12235 Regency Village Drive. Developed to deliver an upper midscale experience that provides the best value for guests, SPOT X Hotel – Orlando's 154 amenity-filled rooms are perfect for any traveler looking to embrace the magic of the destination - from theme parks and ample shopping to travel-worthy dining and golf courses. SPOT X Hotel – Orlando is the latest property to join The Red Collection and is now accepting reservations, just in time for the holiday season. To celebrate the opening of SPOT X Hotel – Orlando, RediRewards® members can enjoy 35% off on bookings and stays through December 31, 2021.*

"At Red Roof, we are committed to offering our guests properties located in destination markets, like Orlando, close to the attractions and activities they seek," says George Limbert, President, Red Roof. "We understand modern-day travelers are looking for accessible lodging with enhanced amenities and the continued development of properties in The Red Collection also provides ample opportunity for our franchisee community."

Orlando-bound guests can expect a vibrant and spacious lobby to welcome them featuring an onsite bar/lounge, Orange Marketplace, the hotel's on-site restaurant offering breakfast and dinner, free parking, a glistening outdoor pool with sun loungers, 24-hour fitness facility, dedicated business center and meeting rooms. As part of The Red Collection, SPOT X Hotel – Orlando is a modern, easily-accessible property that delivers on brand standards including Fast. Free. Verified. Wi-Fi™ and the richest-in-class loyalty program, RediRewards®. A $12.99 resort fee includes daily shuttle service on a first come, first serve basis to theme parks including Sea World, Universal Studios and Disney. SPOT X Hotel – Orlando will also donate a portion of annual revenue to benefit the American Junior Golf Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf.

"We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to our newest property in The Red Collection. SPOT X Hotel – Orlando anticipates guests' needs and offers perks to make their next Orlando vacation memorable," adds Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof.

SPOT X Hotel – Orlando features bright, fresh and modern room decor. Guests will sleep comfortably with plush bedding and pillows and blackout drapes/curtains. Each room is accompanied with a 50-inch flat-screen TV with premium channels to keep guests entertained. SPOT X Hotel – Orlando also participates in Red Roof's RediClean® program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.

Conveniently situated in one of the most centrally-located areas of Orlando, SPOT X Hotel – Orlando is only a short drive away from some of the area's most popular attractions. Disney World is less than five miles away and Universal Studios, SeaWorld Orlando, Lake Buena Vista Golf Course, House of Blues and Orlando Premium Outlets are all within three miles. SPOT X Hotel – Orlando is only a 20-minute drive from Orlando International Airport (MCO). Future guests can learn more about the Orlando area and key attractions within close proximity to SPOT X Hotel – Orlando through a dedicated Experiences guide online available here .

For more information or to book at SPOT X Hotel – Orlando, please visit www.redroof.com , call 800.RED.ROOF, visit the property directly or download the Red Roof app for free on both IOS and Android devices. Visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store to download.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof™, offering guests A Brand-New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*Offer valid for RediRewards® members only, to sign up for free, please visit Why RediRewards™| Red Roof

**Pets stay free at Red Roof Inn and Red Roof PLUS+ hotels. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

