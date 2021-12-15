Realty ONE Group To Open In Puerto Rico New Owner will Grow the Popular Brand throughout East Caribbean including the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Island, down to South America

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has sold the franchise rights to Puerto Rico and the entire Eastern Caribbean Region to South America to an owner with exceptional experience in real estate and a leader in expanding Realty ONE Group across the country and now the world.

Realty ONE Group's logo

Greg Bardell, is the Broker/Owner of Realty ONE Group Unlimited in Lancaster, PA, the first Realty ONE Group office to open east of the Mississippi, and he's also the Mid-Atlantic Regional Director for the Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Washington D.C. area. Bardell and his team have grown that region to over 1,000 agents, 8,000 transactions and $2 billion dollars in sales.

"The possibilities of growing the Realty ONE Group brand in the Caribbean is endless when you have someONE as driven as Greg who absolutely loves both the company and this beautiful region," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

Bardell has more than three decades of real estate experience, selling and brokering thousands of homes, building custom and tract homes, and developing several raw land opportunities throughout central Pennsylvania. He's been a passionate driver of the Realty ONE Group brand since joining the company in 2014, selling new franchises at a record pace including more than a dozen in 2021 alone.

"I believe Realty ONE Group's dynamic COOLTURE, branding, and coaching will thrive in Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean," said Greg Bardell. "But more importantly, I know our model and the love of what we do will offer real estate professionals an amazing opportunity to earn more and be more."

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Singapore, Spain and Costa Rica, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

