InventHelp Inventor Develops Stuffed Animal to Ease Nighttime Grief (IPL-829)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Often the hardest time dealing with the grief over the loss of a spouse, parent or other loved one is after lights out," said an inventor from Alexandria, Ind. "This invention will give them something comforting to hold onto, break the silence and alleviate the sense of being alone."

She developed patent pending COMFORT BEAR to help users cope with grief over the death of a loved one during the night. As such, it affords the comfort of a gentle hug to ease loneliness and provides soothing sounds to fall asleep to. Thus, this attractive soft nighttime companion adds functionality to a traditional children's lovable stuffed toy by creating a consoling presence. It is also lightweight, compact and easy to use and maintain.

